Warframe Stropha build guide: How to farm, recommended mods, and more

Gunblades are a highly coveted class of melee weapons in Warframe. They offer the best of both worlds: the convenience of a ranged weapon and the combo-based damage scaling of a melee tool with minimal modding. There are only five gunblades in the game thus far, each having an array of ranged pellets shot between regular melee swings.

Save for Vastilok, Stropha is the newest gunblade in Warframe, introduced with the Deadlock Protocol update. The Corpus' answer to the Tenno gunblade Redeemer, Stropha, is largely considered one of the best gunblades and melee weapons. It also has an innate full-body punch-through, allowing it to thrive in rogue Necramech hunts.

How to get Stropha in Warframe

Components for Stropha can be farmed from the Granum Void (Image via Digital Extremes)

The main Blueprint for Stropha drops from the Jackal boss in Venus. This is not a shared pool with the Rhino component blueprints, and you can get both. Players must note the following facets:

Jackal has ~15% chance to drop this blueprint on death

The Circuit variant of this boss does not have this drop

You can visit this guide to learn about this boss in further detail.

There are four components you need to build Stropha, all of which can be farmed in the Granum Void from a Corpus gas city node. All of these rewards are in the C rotation of a Granum Void clear, i.e., at least 75 kills while you are solo, with the following odds:

Component Name Granum Void tier Chance to drop Stropha Blade Normal 22.2% Stropha Barrel Extended (Exemplar Crown) 29.6% Stropha Receiver Normal 22.2% Stropha Stock Nightmare (Zenith Crown) 29.6%

Best Warframe Stropha build: Heavy attack vs light attack

Standard heavy attack build for Stropha in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Stropha can be considered a pocket shotgun due to its steep damage falloff. It will only deal full damage within six meters, which will decline to 1% damage at 12 meters and farther away.

Unlike assault rifles or other primary classes, gunblades do not have acceleration speed mods, meaning there is no way to circumvent this limitation. However, barring this downside, Stropha offers the highest critical chance and crucial multiplier of all Gunblades.

Due to these two properties, Stropha can be best utilized with a heavy attack build to benefit from additional critical bonuses through Sacrificial mods. This provides Stropha with great stopping power at short range, as you can spam heavy attacks to dispatch enemies even in Steel Path, given you have some secondary armor-stripping tool. It is also a great weapon to use for the Index, as long as you replace Corrosive with Radiation elemental damage combo.

Standard light attack build for Stropha in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

That said, if Stropha is your main source of damage in an endurance run, you can go for a light attack spam build with critical scaling from Blood Rush.

Both builds lack attack speed mods, so you must use Warframe buffs or Arcanes that ramp it up. Additionally, the light attack build can greatly benefit from Condition Overload if you have a secondary primer.