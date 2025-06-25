Warframe Isleweaver update release time countdown

Isleweaver, Warframe's last major update before TennoCon 2025, is coming out today, June 25. Other than the much-awaited legendary spider-frame Oraxia, this update is bringing a brand-new mode to the Duviri landscape of all places. As you can guess from the presence of Major Rusalka, the story content is set chronologically after the events of Warframe 1999.

Often, Digital Extremes does not disclose the exact timing before they deploy major updates such as this, but this time is an exception. We actually do have an almost-precise release time.

When will Warframe Isleweaver release in your region?

Expand Tweet

Trending

As confirmed by Digital Extremes, Warframe Isleweaver will go live sometime between 11:00 am ET and 11:30 am ET (8 - 8:30 am PT). Assuming that it's 11 am ET, here's when you can expect the update in your regional time:

United States and South America : 8 am PT / 9 am MT / 10 am CT / 11 am ET / 12 pm BRT (noon)

: 8 am PT / 9 am MT / 10 am CT / 11 am ET / 12 pm BRT (noon) Europe : 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 4 pm BST / 5 pm CET / 5 pm EET

: 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 4 pm BST / 5 pm CET / 5 pm EET Asia : 7 pm GST / 8:30 pm IST / 11:00 pm PHT / 11:00 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 12 am JST/KST (midnight)

: 7 pm GST / 8:30 pm IST / 11:00 pm PHT / 11:00 pm CST (Beijing Time) / 12 am JST/KST (midnight) Oceania: 1 am AEST on June 26 / 3 am NZST on June 26

To re-emphasize: the actual update deployment may take 30 minutes over the given time here. This is considering there are no last-minute technical setbacks, although this is uncommon with Warframe once the developers do give us a release time.

Check out: Everything known about Warframe Islweaver

What to expect from Warframe Isleweaver?

There are no Prime releases bundled with this Warframe update, so there's no rush to hoard or farm Relics. Most players will likely be interested in farming Oraxia, the famed spider-frame first — and thankfully, this is tied to the new Duviri mode, which is conveniently also where the upcoming Clan Operation will take place.

In terms of preparation, note that you need to clear out the current Warframe main campaign all the way to The Hex (i.e. everything added in the Warframe 1999 update) - but you don't need access to Rank 5 for The Hex. You'll also need to clear Duviri Paradox, but this box is likely already checked for you if you have reached Hollvania.

For those eagerly waiting the release of Isleweaver later today, here's a live countdown:

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More