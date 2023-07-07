How to use Codex Scanner in Warframe?

Scanning in Warframe is a system all players have to interact with to progress through the star chart. In order to unlock the Phobos Junction, the player must scan Cephalon Fragments on Mars. These are bright blue remnants of a cephalon which you can easily spot once you know what you are looking for. However, you also need a Codex Scanner to actually scan it.

Codex Scanner is one of the niche Warframe mechanics players treat like a mandatory chore to meet requirements and then toss by the wayside. On the surface, they offer little additional value outside of a completionist approach.

In practice, however, players are compelled to engage this mechanic again later down the line.

What do Codex Scanners do in Warframe?

Unlimited Synthesis Scanners in Warframe can be obtained with the Sol-Battery Widget perk (Image via Digital Extremes)

Codex Scanner charges can be purchased from the Market in exchange for a few Credits, setting you back only 20 Credits per charge. Afterward, you must go to the Gear section on your Equipment menu to slot the Codex Scanner onto the Gear wheel.

Synthesis Scanner, an alternate version of it, can be purchased from Cephalon Simaris. To do this in your Orbiter, go to the Syndicates segment to your left while facing Navigation. In the syndicates menu, go to the 'Miscellaneous' tab at the top and select Cephalon Simaris.

The location of the cursor indicates the Misecallenous Syndicates tab in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

During a mission, you can use the Codex Scanner from the gear wheel to equip and use it. Even though not readily apparent, Codex Scanners can, in fact, have several important uses.

Firstly, you can scan objects such as:

Cephalon Fragments and enemies to add lore to your Codex.

Somachord Fragments to unlock new music in your Orbiter, accessible after a point in the main quest.

Frame Fighter Fragments will add new Warframes to the Frame Fighter minigame.

Scanning enemies fill up your Codex with relevant information about that enemy unit type, including their resistances and weaknesses. When scanned a certain number of times, this unit can be spawned in the Simulacrum as a dummy target.

Scanning is also one of the only two ways to fill up faction standing with Cephalon Simaris. This is where you also unlock additional quality-of-life buffs to scanners. Sol-battery Widget is an essential first-priority purchase, granting you infinite scanner charges.

Scanners are the only way to obtain plant resources from the planet nodes, such as Sunlight Threshcone and Moonlight Dragonlily. These are mandatory to progress in The Silver Grove quest to unlock Titania and later for farming Silver Grove specters.

