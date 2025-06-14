Warframe: All Oraxia Abilities

Oraxia, the 61st unique Warframe, will scuttle in on June 25, 2025, with the Isleweaver update. Just as many players expected from this legendary spider-frame, her Abilities involve climbing walls, webbing up enemies, siphoning them for resources, and spawning itsy bitsy spiderlings to do your bidding.

Ad

Now that Digital Extremes has officially revealed all the Abilities, here's what the Oraxia Warframe can do. Before we proceed, do note that we don't have the concrete numbers like Energy cost and stats, so some of it will only be discovered when the patch notes come out.

All Abilities of the Oraxia Warframe

Before diving into Oraxia's Warframe Abilities, we need to talk about the passive: Predator's Lurk. Oraxia becomes invisible when latching on to a wall, and the invisibility persists for 8 seconds even after you let go of the wall.

Ad

Trending

Ability 1: Mercy's Kiss

First Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

"Leap onto an enemy and pierce them with Oraxia’s spider legs, dealing Toxin Damage. Enemies defeated by this attack have a chance to drop Health or Energy Orbs."

Ad

When you play Oraxia, enemies at half health (or under Mercy-Kill range) will get a bespoke mark above their heads. Pouncing to them with Mercy's Kiss will insta-kill them and get Health + Energy Orbs. While the official description says a "chance to drop" Health and Energy Orbs, this might get changed to a guaranteed drop in the live version.

The leap animation for Mercy's Kiss works both from up above and when you're on the same elevation as the enemy, since Oraxia is a mobile frame that will often be crawling up walls.

Ad

Ability 2: Webbed Embrace

Second Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

"Oraxia throws a creeping web to ensnare her prey. Enemies caught within the widening radius are trapped inside a cocoon that increases their Damage Vulnerability."

Ad

This ability summons a ball of webbing that quickly spreads out in a circle, immobilizing enemies caught within the area of effect. Enemies caught within are crowd-controlled neatly, making them easy pickings for precision weak-point hits.

Unfortunately, though, neither the crowd-control nor the Damage Vulnerability work on Eximus units or boss-type enemies like the Techrot Babau — at least going by what we know now.

Ability 3: Widow's Brood

Third Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

"Oraxia launches a barrage of stinging darts in front of her that applies Toxin Status Effect. Poisoned enemies spawn Scuttlers when killed."

Ad

This ability is cast in a frontal cone, covering everyone with a Toxin proc. Killing affected enemies will summon little spiderlings that follow you around and attack enemies.

Ability 4: Silken Stride

Fourth Ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

"Unfurl Oraxia’s spider legs and go on the prowl. Oraxia is immune to Status Effects and has increased Maximum Health. Ranged Weapons are imbued with Toxin Damage."

Ad

Tapping the Roll button (Shift by default on PC) once will zip you toward whatever surface you target to, with a veritable non-copyright-infringing thwoop. If targeted at walls, Oraxia will automatically latch on to the wall, and in the Silken Stride form, Oraxia has infinite wall-latch time.

Oraxia gains a massive boost to her HP pool while in this form.

You can also cast all abilities while latched onto a wall in this form, including the Mercy's Kiss leap.

Ad

That's all we know about Oraxia's Warframe Abilities at the moment. Here's a video of the Design Director showing it off in action:

Ad

As mentioned, Oraxia will be available to obtain on June 25, 2025, with the Isleweaver update. Check out our other Warframe guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More