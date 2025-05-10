WoW Legion Remix officially confirmed at PAX East, alongside new content

WoW fans at PAX East were treated to an amazing announcement: Legion Remix is real! We heard whispers and rumors courtesy of Holly Longdale and Ion Hazzikostas in an interview earlier this year. It was truly one of the most iconic expansions in the MMO’s rich history, we’re going to be able to replay it in a brand-new way later this year. With new challenges, and the familiar artifact weapons, it’s a very exciting prospect.
While the information is still quite sparse for WoW Legion Remix, we do know that there will be a few new challenges added to the expansion. It’s an exciting prospect, and as someone who was very active during the Legion expansion, I’m looking forward to diving into it again.
WoW Legion Remix confirmed alongside Mythic+ and “Shattered Timeline”
It sounds like WoW Legion Remix is going to keep some of the things that we loved about Mists of Pandaria Remix. That includes the nearly limitless power scaling that the expansion came with. When you combine that with the powerful artifact weapons from the Legion expansion, it’s a very exciting prospect.
In fact, Legion Remix might even get me to play Mythic+ finally. It’s a mode that I simply do not enjoy in the retail version of the game, but we have confirmed that Mythic+ will come to the Remixed content. World of Warcraft: Legion did introduce Mythic+ content, but there wasn’t any indicator it would be in the Remixed game mode until PAX East.
However, we do have some new content that is certainly going to be in WoW Legion Remix. During the presentation at PAX East, it was confirmed that the developers brought the Diablo 4 difficulty system to World of Warcraft, in a way. A new difficulty for open-world content, Shattered Timeline, is going to be added to the game.
It’s going to be more difficult, and reportedly, it will be an actual, different timeline for the Legion storyline where things don’t go as they originally did. I, for one, am incredibly excited to see what the storytellers at Blizzard have cooked up for it.
Unfortunately, we have precious little information about WoW Remix Legion, but there is one thing I’m personally curious about: the game added a new class, the Evoker. Will Dracthyr Evokers receive their own Clan Hall and artifacts? They’d be the only class left out. If there were new set gear for classes that weren’t in Mists of Pandaria, I can hope for something similar here.
There’s no release date for this content yet, but it sounds like it’s currently scheduled for sometime in the Winter. Once we know more about this game mode, we’ll update you accordingly, so stay tuned!
