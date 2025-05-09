One of Sylvanas Windrunner's iconic bows reportedly coming as Time-Lost cosmetic in WoW 11.1.7

WoW update 11.1.7 is going to feature a new Timewalking event, and it sounds like one of the Time-Lost cosmetics will be a tribute to Sylvanas Windrunner. Noted World of Warcraft website Wowhead recently datamined a series of iconic items from familiar characters throughout the game’s history. Perhaps the one that players will seek out the most, will be the bow that Sylvanas Windrunner used from Legion through the early moments of Shadowlands.

While Sylvanas Windrunner’s fate in Shadowlands and the story choices surrounding her were met with mixed results — and even anger in some circles — the character’s design, and her weapon are both iconic and memorable. The hope is that this is real, and that in World of Warcraft 11.1.7, players will be able to purchase a Sylvanas Time-Lost cosmetic.

WoW update 11.1.7’s Time-lost cosmetics to include “Dreadbow of the Banshee”, as a Sylvanas tribute

As a part of a recent bit of WoW 11.1.7 datamining, a series of “Time-Lost cosmetics” were uncovered, likely to be purchasable during the next Timewalking event. While all of the items are amazing, the most iconic one out of the group, in my estimation, has to be the Time-Lost Dreadbow of the Banshee. It’s unknown if it will have stats, or if it’s just cosmetic, though.

If you take a look at the tweet above, you can see the bow itself, which she used through a good chunk of her appearances. It made its first appearance in Legion, and was seen through at least the first cutscene of Shadowlands. Fans have wanted to replicate Sylvanas’ look for years, which ultimately led to the unlocking of the Dark Ranger skin tone/eye color in Dragonflight.

If you completed the Return to Lordaeron achievement on a Hunter, you can also purchase the Dark Ranger’s Attire Ensemble in-game at Trueshot Lodge, to complete her look. Until now, all it was really missing was a bow and quiver, but now the bow appears to be coming, as a part of the Time-Lost cosmetics in WoW 11.1.7. It’s likely this will be available during the Legion Timewalking week.

A few other Time-Lost cosmetics have allegedly been found as well. Each of them correspond to a different week of Timewalking. Here’s what has been uncovered in the datamining:

Time-Lost Dreadbow of the Banshee (Legion)

Time-Lost Tempest Caller (Battle for Azeroth)

Time-Lost Wolfbite, Legacy of Garad (Warlords of Draenor)

Time-Lost Sight of the Shadowmoon (Warlords of Draenor)

Time-Lost Worldbreaker (Cataclysm)

