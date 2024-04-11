What is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria? Exploring the limited-time mode

Blizzard recently revealed WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria as a limited-time game mode players will be able to tackle soon. Fans of the Mists of Pandaria expansion will be able to dive back in on a fresh character and explore the setting with overhauled loot, and plenty of cool, cosmetic rewards for players to unlock. While it doesn’t have a concrete release date, fans believe that it will be released at some point during the 10.2.7 update.

Whether you simply want some cool new cosmetics or want to play through the popular expansion again, there’s something for everyone in the limited-time WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria mode, coming in Spring 2024.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria brings the entire expansion back in a fresh way

It's time to return to the fan-favorite Pandaria. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

On the World of Warcraft timeline for 2024, patch 10.2.7 (Dark Heart) teased Timerunning: Pandemonium, which is likely WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Not much was known about that at the time other than it would feature the Mists content in some fashion, but Blizzard Entertainment made the huge reveal on April 10, 2024.

Players will create a fresh character at level 10, and grind all the way to level 70 in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria - though it will be accelerated leveling. There will be tons of powerful new items from quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and even customizable items on top of that. The developers revealed exactly what kinds of options players have for leveling in a post from the developers.

You can see in the table below just what options players will have regarding exploring the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria content. There are plenty of Scenarios, Dungeons, and raids for players, depending on what level they’ve reached:

Level Range Zones Scenarios Dungeons Raids 10-70 Jade Forest Greenstone Village

Brewing Storm

Theramore's Fall Temple of the Jade Serpent

Scarlet Halls

Scarlet Monastery

Scholomance 20-70 Valley of the Four Winds

Krasarang Wilds

5.1 Landfall Campaign Unga Ingoo

Domination Point

Lion's Landing

A Little Patience

Dagger in the Dark Stormstout Brewery 25-70 Kun-Lai Summit Arena of Annihilation

Brewmoon Festival

Crypt of Forgotten Kings Shado-Pan Monastery Mogu-shan Vaults 30-70 Townlong Steppes Assault on Zan'vess Siege of Niuzao Temple 35-70 Dread Wastes Heart of Fear 40-70 Vale of Eternal Blossoms Battle on the High Seas

Blood in the Snow

Dark Heart of Pandaria

Secrets of Ragefire Mogu-shan Palace

Gate of the Setting Sun Terrace of Endless Spring 45-70 Isle of Giants

Timeless Isle 50-70 Isle of Thunder Throne of Thunder 60-70 Siege of Orgrimmar 70 Heroic Raids

This cloak is incredible! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There will be plenty of new equipment, and likely new cosmetic designs coming in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. One of these is the Cloak of Infinite Potential, which grants an aura known as “Timerunner’s Advantage”. It grants some truly remarkable stats, and best of all, the power earned on your strongest character will be shared with alts, so leveling can be done even faster.

Cloak of Infinite Potential:

Item Level 346 (Soulbound, Unique, Back)

147 Armor

Equip: Grants the aura: Timerunner’s Advantage (The threads of time you find will be woven into this cloak, permanently increasing its power). Your cloak grants the following stats:

Grants the aura: Timerunner’s Advantage (The threads of time you find will be woven into this cloak, permanently increasing its power). Your cloak grants the following stats: +324 Strength

+1620 Stamina

+324 Critical Strike

+324 Leech

+324 Mastery

+324 Versatility

+324% Experience Gain

On the topic of loot, while the equipment from the Mists of Pandaria expansion has been adjusted and overhauled, if you get the gear you don’t want, you can convert it into a brand-new currency - Bronze.

This can be used to purchase account-bound cosmetics and other upgrades. Each zone will have a bazaar where you can purchase all sorts of great items. Some were incredibly difficult to unlock, or are no longer available in the game. Blizzard also confirmed that there will be no Auction House in this mode.

All the quests, scenarios, dungeons, and raids you remember are back. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Completing meta-specific achievements from this game mode will also grant various titles, transmogs, previously unreleased color variants of older mounts, and much more. When the event ends, these will become “Feats of Strength” achievements, and will likely never be available again.

In addition, these characters will also become normal World of Warcraft characters once this event ends.

Perhaps the best part of this event is that while you do need an active World of Warcraft account to go all the way, you do not need any specific expansions. Simply having an active World of Warcraft account will be sufficient. Trial Accounts can also play this mode - through level 20.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is a limited-time mode, in the same vein as the recently released Plunderstorm. This limited-time game mode is due out during the 10.2.7 patch, but no official date has been given for its start or end. It is assumed that it will launch on the patch date of 10.2.7, which has not been given by Blizzard.