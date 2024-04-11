WoW Dragonflight Update 10.2.7 expected release window, features, and more

WoW Dragonflight Update 10.2.7 is coming soon to players worldwide, and with it, a wealth of new features. It’s not just content being added to the retail servers, either; a fresh, limited-time game mode is also coming, hot on the heels of the recently launched Plunderstorm mode.

While the official release date for WoW Dragonflight Update 10.2.7 has not been given, we do have an idea of when it could be released. Once that and the official start time have been revealed by Blizzard, we will update this accordingly. Here’s what you can expect in the next patch.

Disclaimer: The release window provided is speculative.

WoW Dragonflight update 10.2.7 is the final major update for this expansion

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is a unique limited-time mode from Blizzard (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Dragonflight’s 10.2.7 update was already revealed for Spring 2024 on the 2024 roadmap for World of Warcraft. Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date, but many are expecting it to be released on April 23, 2024. The full patch notes are also on the way, but the primary features coming to the next update are as follows:

10.2.7 primary features

Hunter Pet Stable UI overhaul

Updates to the questing system for Dragon Isles

“Sins of the Sister” questline begins

Updates to Premade Group Finder

Dungeon Progression Update

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria LTM

Heritage Armor for Draenei and Troll races

The dungeon progression update is a major part of this, which also begins Season 4 of WoW Dragonflight in the 10.2.7 update. This will allow players greater access to the Mythic content, making it easier for newcomers to try out the more challenging content in the game.

The biggest part of World of Warcraft’s next update is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, though. Players will go through the popular expansion, with lots of new equipment, gems, and collectibles. There will be plenty of account-bound cosmetics for players to unlock while that limited-time mode is available to everyone. Those characters will also come over to the regular, retail World of Warcraft after the event ends.

This update, also known as Dark Heart or Season 4, will be the final major update until we start getting ready for World of Warcraft: The War Within. Before that expansion, there will be a pre-patch update, that will give us some of the features of the expansion, ahead of its official launch.

WoW Dragonflight 10.2.7 update will be available in Spring 2024. When the full release date and time are available, we will update this accordingly.