WoW Nightfall Scenario guide: Everything you need to know

With WoW's 11.1.5 update, the Nightfall Scenario has officially kicked off. This will no doubt feel familiar to veteran World of Warcraft players, as it has a similar flow to open-world events we’ve seen in past expansions. Set in the Hallowfall region of Khaz Algar, players will help the Flame’s Radiance faction of the Arathi humans to push back the incursions of the Sureki forces.

Players will take part in the Nightfall Scenario in WoW in Hallowfall, as well as complete daily quests that take place in both Hallowfall and Azj-Kahet to build renown, climb the military ranks, and ultimately, keep the people of Arathi safe.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event itself.

How to start the Nightfall Scenario in WoW

The Nightfall Scenario in WoW takes place in Western Arathi, at Morgaen’s Tears, which is near the Veneration Grounds. Just look for the Nightfall Scenario icon, below, in the West. The event is always in the same location, and it starts at the top of every hour (3 am, 4 am, 5 am, et cetera). Upon logging in, you’ll get a quest that leads you here, A Radiant Call.

You can come here every hour, on the hour to take part in Nightfall (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will also be able to pick up a host of other quests here, such as a trio of Daily Quests, and a Weekly Quest, that grant renown, chests (Confiscated Cultist’s Bag), Undermine Weathered Crests, and Resonance Crystals. Other rewards include Valorstones that upgrade your gear.

How you take part in the event is pretty simple. When the event begins, show up here, and follow the in-game prompts. Stage 1 should last no longer than 10 minutes and will feature players taking part slaying the nearby Sureki forces and freeing recruits from webs.

After around 10 minutes in WoW, an announcement of reinforcements will come. Continue to kill the Sureki, and take part in any events that pop up in this area until you hear the call to defeat the Sureki leader. Players then have 30 seconds to gather together to defeat the Sureki Champion/Lieutenant, Anub’Ranax. Killing him has a chance to drop Warbound Veteran armor (626-632), among other smaller rewards.

This is a pretty tanky boss, so you should have enough time to get there (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While you’re taking part in the Nightfall Scenario in WoW, you’ll also notice a meter at the top of the screen, the Service Award Meter. You can pick up three chests, for helping to reach 33%, 66%, and 100%. Defeating Anub’Ranax gives a full chunk of one of those sections. These chests can contain the following, as well as a chance for cosmetic rewards:

Arathi Soldier’s Coffer (33%): Gold, 3 Weathered Undermine Crests, Resonance Crystals, Valorstones

Gold, 3 Weathered Undermine Crests, Resonance Crystals, Valorstones Arathi Cleric’s Chest (66%): 5 Weathered Undermine Crests, Resonance Crystals, Valorstones

5 Weathered Undermine Crests, Resonance Crystals, Valorstones Arathi Champion’s Spoils (100%): Gold, 7 Weathered Undermine Crests, Resonance Crystals, 1 ilvl 632 Veteran 4/8 gear piece

If you want to farm Flame’s Radiance Renown in WoW, take part in the Nightfall Scenario often, and make sure you do your Daily Quests on a daily basis. That will certainly help build your Renown. Opening the chests you get from the Service Awards also add to your Renown.

Quests Associated with WoW’s Nightfall Scenario

Take the time to do your dailies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are just a few quests associated with the Flame’s Radiance faction, and the Nightfall Scenario in WoW. The primary one is The Flame Burns Eternal, the weekly quest. You pick it up from Mylton Wyldbraun in Hallowfall at Morgaen’s Tears. All you have to do is complete the Nightfall Scenario and defeat the boss at the end. You will be rewarded with:

25 Valorstones

15 Carved Undermine Crests

Radiant Service Satchel (25 Valorstones, 900 Resonance Crystals, Radiant Emblem of Service)

The Radiant Service Satchel’s Radiant Emblem of Service can be used at the nearby vendors to buy Champion-level gear, so around Level 636. In addition, there are three Daily Quests Mylton offers, which will require you to defeat the Sureki in Hallowfall or Azj-Kahet:

Hallowfall Quests

Sureki Incursion: The Eastern Assault

Sureki Incursion: Southern Swarm

Sureki Incursion: Hold the Wall

Azj-Kahet Quests

Radiant Incursion: Rak-Zakaz

Radiant Incursion: Sureki’s End

Radiant Incursion: Toxins and PHeromones

These quests all grant the same rewards, which, among them is a Confiscated Cultist’s Bag. These contain Veteran gear that is Warbound, and a shot at cool transmogs, and potentially one of a few mounts. In addition to the above quests, there's Boot Camp, which will reward you for doing the Daily quests, and it's worth Resonance Crystals/Renown, so it's worth completing.

Noteworthy rewards that come from the WoW Nightfall Scenario

No unlocked mounts yet from me, but I am a fan of this armor set (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you build Renown levels with the Flame’s Radiance faction as a part of the Nightfall Scenario in WoW, you’ll unlock Ranks/Titles, as well as the ability to purchase a series of toys and other items. Upon initially being enlisted (Renown 1), you unlock the Radiant Recruit’s Tabard, which will upgrade as time goes on. While you can't grind Renown (Reputation) quite as easily with this faction as you can others, it's worth doing.

It also unlocks the Sacred Flame’s Ward buff while in Khaz Algar. It grants you a chance to deal extra Radiant Damage, and gives you 5% damage reduction, which certainly came in handy for me while grinding through this event. You can find the Quartermaster, Lars Bronsmaelt at (/way #2215 28.2 56.1 Lars Bronsmaelt). Below are your titles/rewards per renown level:

Renown 1: Recruit title, Radiant Recruit’s Tabard, Sacred Flame’s Ward buff

Recruit title, Radiant Recruit’s Tabard, Sacred Flame’s Ward buff Renown 2: Reservist title, can purchase Arathi Entertainer’s Flame, Arathi Service Stipden from Lars Bronsmaelt (Resonance Crystals)

Reservist title, can purchase Arathi Entertainer’s Flame, Arathi Service Stipden from Lars Bronsmaelt (Resonance Crystals) Renown 3: Sentry title, can purchase Mister Mans battle pet, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals)

Sentry title, can purchase Mister Mans battle pet, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals) Renown 4: Field Sacredite title, can purchase Flame’s Radiance Banner, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals), Carved Undermine Crests

Field Sacredite title, can purchase Flame’s Radiance Banner, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals), Carved Undermine Crests Renown 5: Stalwart title, Radiant Stalwart’s Tabard, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals)

Stalwart title, Radiant Stalwart’s Tabard, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals) Renown 6: Ardent title, can purchase Radiant Lynx Whistle and Swiftpaw Battle Pet, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals)

Ardent title, can purchase Radiant Lynx Whistle and Swiftpaw Battle Pet, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals) Renown 7: Aeroknight title, can purchase Radiant Traveler’s Backpack, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals), Carved Undermine Crests

Aeroknight title, can purchase Radiant Traveler’s Backpack, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals), Carved Undermine Crests Renown 8: Flame Guard title, can purchase Delver’s Dirigible Schematic: Pale Paint and Arathi Decal, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals)

Flame Guard title, can purchase Delver’s Dirigible Schematic: Pale Paint and Arathi Decal, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals) Renown 9: Radiant Officer title, can purchase Radiant Imperial Lynx mount, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals)

Radiant Officer title, can purchase Radiant Imperial Lynx mount, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals) Renown 10: Sacred Templar title, Sacred Templar’s Tabard, Sacred Flame’s Ward buff gets stronger, Arathi Service Stipend (Resonance Crystals), Carved Undermine Crests)

In addition to the purchasable rewards, there’s a chance to see the Void-scarred Lynx drop from the Confiscated Cultist’s Bags, which is a Lynx mount shrouded in dark flames. It’s a very sharp design. There’s also armor sets for all players, which can be purchased using the Radiant Emblem of Service: Arathi Abbot (Cloth), Zealot (Leather), Cleric (Mail), and Crusader (Plate).

The Confiscated Cultist’s Bags for WoW's Nightfall Scenario can also drop a series of different, purple-hued armor sets. Weapons that match these can be bought with Radiant Emblems of Service. These sets are called: Nightfall Darkcaster (Cloth), Curseblade (Leather), Shadowalker (Mail) and Executioner (Plate).

