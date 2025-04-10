WoW patch 11.1.5 release date and features, explained

WoW’s next update, i.e., patch 11.1.5, is coming soon to the live servers, and with it a host of content updates. However, all of those updates and features won’t come at the same time. Blizzard previously teased a few of these, such as Dastardly Duos, and the return of Horrific Visions. Blizzard has opened up about this patch, slated to come out in late April, with what you can expect when it all kicks off.

The WoW patch 11.1.5 release date is April 22, 2025, and will kick off with several rather nice features and buffs such as the Winds of Mysterious Fortune. If you’re curious about what’s to come in this next major chapter of World of Warcraft, here’s everything you have to look forward to.

All major features and their known dates for WoW patch 11.1.5

Schedule for content throughout patch 11.1.5

April 22: Nightfall Scenario, Cooldown Manager, Winds of Mysterious Fortune buff

Horrific Visions Revisited June 3: Dastardly Duos

Here's everything you can expect over the next few months (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After weekly maintenance on April 22, 2025, WoW patch 11.1.5 will be released to the public. We don’t know at this time how long the maintenance will be, but we do know it will take. During the week of April 22, 2025, three of the upcoming features will start to be made available immediately: Nightfall Scenario, Cooldown Manager, and Winds of Mysterious Fortune Buff.

A new faction is appearing in patch 11.1.5 of WoW, Flame’s Radiance, located in Arathor. They’ll be a part of the new Nightfall Scenario, where players will work with Flame’s Radiance to deal with the remaining forces of the now-defeated Queen Ansurek. You’ll rank up by aiding them, with 10 levels of rewards on the Renown track.

There are quests to help the Flame’s Radiance faction alongside the actual public Scenario, where players will help the Arathi defend against the Sureki forces. There are great new armor sets to unlock, and new buffs that increase your strength in Hallowfall/Azj-Kahet. In addition, there’s a new color for the Delver’s Dirigible, and a fantastic tabard that upgrades its visual style as you rank up.

The Sureki forces are down, but definitely not out in Hallowfall or Azj-Kahet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cooldown Manager is a pretty self-explanatory, but useful feature coming in WoW patch 11.1.5. PLayers can now go to the advanced options of their Options (Advanced Options) to enable Cooldown Manager. It will make it much easier to see what cooldowns/buffs are counting down. You can adjust this with the HUD Edit Mode as well, so they aren’t required to be sitting in the middle of your screen (default location). This is perhaps a way to make players less reliant on addons like WeakAuras.

Finally, there’s the Winds of Mysterious Fortune buff rounding out the first batch of content. This grants a 20% exp bonus to all characters between levels 10 and 79. It also grants a 200% major faction renown bonus in Dragonflight zones, and 100% select major faction renown bonus in The War Within zones — sorry, no Undermine factions are taking part in this!

Dragonscale Expedition

Maruuk Centaur

Iskaara Tuskarr

Valdrakken Accord

Loamm Niffen

Dream Wardens

Sabellian

Wrathion

Cobalt Assembly

The War Within Factions Included

Council of Dornogal

Hallowfall Arathi

The Assembly of the Deeps

The General

The Vizier

The Weaver

In addition, players leveling in Dragonflight/War Within zones under level 80 have a chance to pick up Mysterious Satchels, from quests or when looting bodies. They can grant temporary stat boosts and visual alterations and contain gear appropriate to your level and specialization.

They can also contain a two-hour-long potion that grants a 10% exp bonus, that stacks with the 20% offered by the event. It’s worth pointing out that those stat potion effects and elemental potion effects will not work in Mythic+ Raids and rated PVP content.

Your sanity will be tested like never before (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Then on May 20, 2025, Horrific Visions Revisisted will begin. Players will return to the corrupted versions of Orgrimmar and Stormwind, complete objectives, and try to maintain their sanity levels. You can also go alone, or with allies — but if you go alone, an NPC (Tank, DPS, or Healer) will go with you, and they aren’t affected by Sanity loss, making things a bit easier.

There will also be higher difficulty versions of this, which can reward up to Heroic level difficulty gear. The Horrific Vision Masks are also back, with three new ones: Mask of Vengeance, Mask of Multitudes, and Mask of the Nemesis.

A currency will be farmed here during this event in WoW patch 11.1.5, known as DIsplaced Corrupted Mementos. New and returning rewards will be available, including mounts, toys, transmogs, weapon enchantments, and much more. We don’t know exactly what will be available, but once we do, we’ll update you accordingly.

The last major update for WoW patch 11.1.5, is the Dastardly Duos, coming on June 3, 2025. This will be a six-week-long event, with a wide variety of rewards as a result of dealing with animatronic foes. Players can team up to deal with animatronic versions of bosses past, get amazing powerups, and shoot for the high score.

There will be a hub for this in Orgrimmar, Stormwind, and Dornogal, to make it easy to access. Speak with Xyggie Marou to queue for the various fights, and you can speak with Wodin, the Troll-Servant to gain access to a variety of powerups and items to help, as the weeks go on.

Week one has four bosses, and each week after will add additional bosses, with 10 in total. There are also achievements to unlock that provide in-game effects for the Dastardly Duos game mode, which is interesting.

