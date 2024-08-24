Top 5 addons for WoW The War Within

Addons in WoW The War Within make life easier in so many ways. They notify you of incoming danger, awesome mounts, pets you can find, or simply timers for whatever you’re trying to farm in-game. There is an addon for almost anything in the game. While Blizzard is trying to make that less of a thing by improving the overall UI, active World of Warcraft players almost always look to addons to make the game more approachable.

Addons can help you find new mounts and help you make money. There are a few honorable mentions that I enjoy although they didn’t get listed here. BtWQuests helps you keep track of campaign missions/side quests throughout WoW’s history, and Dialogue UI is just a nice way to show quests in-game. This isn’t a comprehensive list of addons in WoW The War Within - just the ones we think are the most important.

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Must-have addons for WoW The War Within

1) Handy Notes (The War Within, The War Within Treasures and Rares)

Handy Notes makes finding secrets so much easier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Handy Notes is arguably one of the most important addons in WoW The War Within. If you’re a player who likes finding all the cool secrets - like the Sapphire Crab pet, for example - and don’t want to struggle to find them, Handy Notes can help you out. The three Handy Notes in brackets above are all the ones you want to have alongside the base Handy Notes.

It will show you all the rares, treasures, and important monsters on each map you go to throughout WoW The War Within. If you have to do specific things to unlock the reward (follow an enemy, gather an item), it will also put that in the entry! I cannot stress enough how handy this is.

2) TomTom

While this doesn't guarantee a mob will be available, it will show you where they would be (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Speaking of handy, TomTom works incredibly well with Handy Notes and is one of WoW The War Within’s best addons. If you have them both, you can right-click one of the things on the map you’re tracking and get a direct flight route to it. You can then hop on your favorite Skyriding mount and head exactly where you’re trying to go.

TomTom lets you enter coordinates into the game, and you’ll get an arrow pointing exactly where to go, showing how long it will take to get there. You can also set multiple sets of coordinates at once and pick up a variety of objectives in World of Warcraft easier than ever before.

3) Deadly Boss Mods

DBM is a no-contest, must-have (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

GTFO is a nice boss addon, but the classic is still the best in my estimation. Deadly Boss Mods has been around since the beginning of WoW, and I still use it as an addon in The War Within. It sets timers, notifications, and alarms for boss/rare spawn attacks throughout the game.

Some people like to learn as they go, but others don’t necessarily want to do that, and that’s perfectly fine. While Final Fantasy 14 may have a culture of “learn as you go”, that’s not as common in WoW - players tend to be far less forgiving of mistakes. Although not every player, enough of them do it for it to be frustrating. Having Deadly Boss Mods installed means you’ll never be caught unaware of a dangerous attack.

4) Weak Auras

It's not a perfect solution, but it certainly helps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s a Weak Aura for nearly anything in World of Warcraft. No matter what you’re trying to do, someone has made a Weak Aura to make it easier, thus, making it one of the most important addons in the game. Here’s a current example that shows just how important this addon is to the game.

Dornogal, the new hub city, is vast and broken up into sections. However, unlike regular capital cities, it’s not divided into clear sectors that make it obvious where to go. So someone (grimoru) made a Weak Aura to label important things on the Dornogal city map. You typically have to find the Weak Aura things you want to import - unless you make your own - but a cursory Google search will almost always yield results.

5) Auctioneer

Auctioneer can help you make boatloads of money (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re trying to make money in WoW, you need Auctioneer installed as one of your addons. It tracks what is selling, its history and value, and helps you keep on top of the competition. Of course, other people are undoubtedly using it too, but it’s better to have it than not.

It’s not always clear what you should charge for an item in World of Warcraft - this addon will certainly give you an idea of what your crafted items/Bind on Equip items are worth. No matter what it is, if it’s been sold before on your server, Auctioneer’s going to help you out.

Check out our other WoW The War Within guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback