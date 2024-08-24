How to get the Sapphire Crab pet in WoW The War Within

The Sapphire Crab is part of WoW The War Within’s many new pet puzzles. If you’re a fan of pet battles - Blizzard’s answer to Pokemon - there are lots of new options for you across and under Khaz Algar. Some of them require you to solve little puzzles and help out animals for rewards.

Among these is the Sapphire Crab pet, which comes as a result of helping a fish in The War Within. One of the sillier pet-themed puzzles, you can stumble across it quite early. If you aren’t exploring, it could also be overlooked. You can find it once you’ve reached Dornogal and have been given reign to explore.

Where to get Sapphire Crab pet in WoW The War Within

Just fly down to this island and help a fish out (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find the Sapphire Crab in WoW The War Within after helping Lionel the Fish at the rough coordinates of (40.61, 59,89). Whenever you’re ready, just use your Skyriding mount of choice and fly to this island. The screenshot above shows exactly where you need to be.

You’ll see a fish flopping around on a rock, and it needs help getting to the water. To do that, interact with it, and select the only option you’re given. This means you must kick the fish into the water like a soccer ball. While the fish won’t exactly be thrilled about how you got it into the water, it will appreciate it nonetheless.

The next step to unlocking the Sapphire Crab in WoW The War Within is to help feed this fish. Instead of fishing or anything like that, there will be some crabs nearby you can pick up and interact with.

These little guys are small, but helpful (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Run around this little island and look for Plump Crabs. They will be hard to see because they’re tiny, so feel free to use the command “/tar plump” to target the nearest one. If you don’t see it, you can use the F9-F12 keys to give them a marker. Just interact with five of these crabs (or until the game says you have too many) and return to the fish.

Interact with the fish one more, and as a measure of thanks, it will give you the Sapphire Crab. Just open the treasure chest to claim it.

A Rare Aquatic pet, the Sapphire Crab has the following abilities as it levels up:

Pinch (Starting Skill)

Shell Armor (Level 2)

Dive (Level 4)

Surge (Level 10)

Bubble (Level 15)

Stampede (Level 20)

