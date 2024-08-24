World of Warcraft just released its War Within expansion patch notes in an official Blizzard Blue post. These outline all of the changes and content added in the latest update. Players have plenty to look forward to when this new content officially goes live on August 26 alongside the latest expansion. Those with Early Access, however, can get into the changes now.

World of Warcraft is winding down the previous expansion, Dragonflight, and getting ready to launch its latest expansion, The War Within. This is slated to be part of a three-part saga, according to Blizzard developers. We've seen similar changes in update cadence from legacy MMOs in recent years, such as Guild Wars 2.

In this article, we will go over the key points from the World of Warcraft: The War Within patch notes.

World of Warcraft: The War Within patch notes key points and updates

Blizzard has just released its full blue post on the expansion patch notes, revealing implemented content and updates. These include new raids and dungeons as well as changes to existing content and classes.

1) Khaz Algar

The newest zone for players to explore (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is the new explorable area. It is a largely underground zone that players can walk, ride, or fly through in World of Warcraft. This area will be where players head for their first TWW experience, introducing them to new NPCs and questlines.

Players can also continue the pre-patch story, which they left off after Magni Bronzebeard fell injured.

2) The War Within Hero Talents

Blizzard's answer to previous issues with borrowed power (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This new system for expanding classes and their build potential will allow players to empower their characters with each level. From levels 70-80, they will receive one Hero Talent point each time they reach a new level. These can be invested in new abilities and passives.

After years of tweaking and experimenting with talent trees and temporary power, it seems this is Blizzard's latest attempt at increasing player strength.

3) Nerub-Ar Palace Raid

The newest set of raid bosses for players to loot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Nerub-Ar Palace will see World of Warcraft players face the first minor antagonist of The War Within, Queen Ansurek of the Azj-Kahet. This will provide a new instanced zone for players to explore and fight their way through. Like any other raid, this will also bring new boss encounters and opportunities for rare and powerful gear drops.

Remember to check the in-game loot tables so you know which enemies give the best in-slot items for your class and spec.

4) New Allied Race: The Earthen

A new playable race for you to unlock (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This new race of playable World of Warcraft characters, The Earthen, will be available as both Horde and Alliance faction allies. This race strongly resembles the Dwarves of the Alliance but with skin made of stone as well as other unique aesthetic features. Like any other allied race, The Earthen will boast specific passive and active bonuses and abilities that represent their lore.

To unlock this new playable race, you must complete their respective quest-line.

