WoW The War Within: How to get the Pandaria farm dog

In WoW The War Within, players can obtain an old pet dog named Dog, who is originally from Mists of Pandaria. This lovable creature didn't have much of a mechanical purpose, but players nonetheless became attached. Developer Blizzard Entertainment must have noticed this, as Dog was made available for adoption in some form or another in several following expansions.

World of Warcraft: The War Within, is the latest in the slated Worldsoul Saga, a series of expansions that will be interconnected going forward. This new content will go live on August 26, 2024, and has an Early Access that started on August 22, 2024.

Along with the typical host of new content such as raids, quests, and dungeons, there is a little surprise hidden for those who miss their loyal companion.

In this guide, we'll go over how to get the Pandaria farm dog in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

Unlock Pandaria farm dog in WoW The War Within

Getting your old pet into the new content won't be particularly difficult, but it will take a bit of time and exploring if you haven't played some older expansions. Luckily, we know the fastest ways to get through these requirements if you're looking to save some time.

Pandaria requirements

The beginning of your journey to find Dog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you haven't already, you must go through the initial process of unlocking your dog in WoW Pandaria's legacy content to get it in The War Within. It'll be quickest to take a max-level character over there if you need to kill any mobs, but you're welcome to do this while leveling in the zone.

To reach the desired unlock, start the Halfhill farm questline, which will unlock both your farm and a new reputation grind. By maintaining your farm and engaging in other daily activities, you'll be able to raise your affinity with The Tillers faction. Thankfully, reputations will be account-bound from World of Warcraft: The War Within onwards.

Once you've reached the Revered status with this group, head to the Valley of the Four Winds. Here, you'll be able to find the Lost Dog NPC and accept the quest Lost and Lonely. Once you complete it, you'll be the proud owner of Dog.

Warlords of Draenor requirements

You'll have to head back to Draenor and building up your Garrison (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In the Warlords of Draenor expansion, Blizzard Entertainment implemented the first way to get Dog to tag along in their new adventures. This was a rather convenient implementation as the developer had also introduced Garrisons, the perfect place to house your old pet.

To get Dog to join you in this expansion, and subsequently The War Within, you must have an Herb Garden structure inside your Garrison. Once this is done, Dog should move in on his own with some time. No other action is required.

If you haven't done any Warlords of Draenor content before, the fastest way to unlock your Garrison is to interact with the Hero's Call or Warchief's Command Board in your respective capital city. Here, you can set your character to play through the WoD content and quickly run through the main storyline to unlock your Garrison.

Legion requirements

Hunting down pebbles will be the final step in your legacy content grind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To migrate your pet to the Legion expansion content, you'll have to head to the updated version of Dalaran in The War Within. If you've already played through this expansion, simply use your Dalaran Hearthstone, which is now available in the Toy Box.

Once here, navigate through the red brick streets looking for a small item called a loose pebble. Interact with it, and it will be added to your inventory.

Now, head back to your Garrison and interact with Dog. You can offer this item to him, at which point he'll relocate to the new Dalaran city.

If you haven't completed this Legion content, you'll want to do the same things we suggested for Warlords of Draenor. Set your character to the Legion questing timeline using the city board and play through the introductory plot. After unlocking access to the new version of Dalaran, you'll be ready to go.

The War Within requirements

After some turbulent story moments, you'll be able to find the dog bowl (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After gaining access to the Isle of Dorn in the War Within, head to the Tranquil stand zone to begin your search for a particular item. On the Westernmost side of this area, you'll encounter a strange pile of objects and rubble, notably featuring the WoD Battle Pet Statue.

Among this pile will be a dog bowl you can interact with. Doing so will prompt your old pet to join you and stay as a summonable companion.

