Humans in World of Warcraft will have a new Passive after War Within update

Humans are getting major Passive change in World of Warcraft: The War Within. Revealed by Blizzard developers and added to the Alpha build of the game, the popular and arguably quite powerful Diplomacy has been replaced with “No Place Like Home.” Humans had an advantage no other race in the game did when it came to reputation grinding, which was a major reason some players would pick the race.

While they still have their stun removal and their bonus stats from Will to Survive and The Human Spirit, Diplomacy is going away. The new Human passive in World of Warcraft: The War Within is called No Place Like Home. Here’s what it does.

Players still have a few months left if they want to use Humans to grind reputations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

No Place Like Home is the new Human Passive in World of Warcraft: The War Within; it also does something unique when it comes to gameplay. It reads “Your Hearthstone cooldown is reduced by 5m and gains an additional charge.” While some players are saying it’s a worthless change, and are upset by it, it should also trigger with “all” Hearthstones.

This means your Dalaran Hearthstone, Wormhole, Garrison Hearthstone, and Legion Hearthstone in the coming expansion. It will make traveling to do older content easier than ever, at the very least. Players who pick Human will still have their other racial Passives in World of Warcraft: The War Within, but sadly, Diplomacy is going away.

Grinding reputation in WoW is incredibly tedious, no matter what expansion it is, and the Human passive Diplomacy made it slightly better. Players got a 10% reputation gain no matter what source it was from. It wasn’t game-breaking, but it certainly made the grind tolerable in the long run. It’s why most of my Alliance characters were Humans.

This is not in the game now, but it will likely be added with the pre-patch for The War Within later this year. Players who have rolled Humans in WoW still have a few more months to get as much out of their reputation grind as they possibly can, before it goes away forever.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is the next major expansion for WoW, and as of this date, does not have an official release date. The next step is the Beta Test, which will kick off on June 5, 2024. The new expansion features a vast new area to explore, a new Allied Race, and much more.