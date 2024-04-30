Hidden Achievement hints how to unlock the Earthen Allied race in WoW: The War Within

A new WoW: The War Within achievement was found by Wowhead recently, perhaps teasing how to unlock the Earthen Allied race in the upcoming expansion. As we are still very much in the early Alpha testing phase of the MMO’s expansion, this could change based on numerous factors. It could change based on player feedback, or if the developers simply aren’t happy with how it’s going.

However, we can share what we know now, as it pertains to WoW: The War Within’s Earthen Allied race. Players can already choose one and play through a section of the upcoming expansion’s world, without having to unlock it.

Let’s dive into what we know about World of Warcraft’s upcoming update.

How to potentially unlock Earthen Allied race in WoW: The War Within

The Earthen Allied race is unlockable in The War Within, but some of it remains a mystery (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Earthen Allied race in WoW: The War Within is the first Allied Race that both factions can unlock, making them similar to the Pandaren neutral race from Mists of Pandaria. We know they won't be unlocked until after players hit Level 80 since players will have to complete the Level-up campaign.

There’s also the Post-Level 80 Campaign to unlock the Allied Races: Earthen achievement for the upcoming expansion. This achievement, as confirmed, doesn't have any links to what players will have to do. Thanks to Wowhead’s datamining, more information has been allegedly uncovered.

The secret achievement, Allied Races: Earthen Unlock Requirements does have some necessary steps to complete the unlock for WoW: The War Within, even if all of the information is currently not out there:

Complete the main storylines for the War Within level-up campaign

Complete side quest chain Hope, An Anomaly (Isle of Dorn)

Complete side quest chain Mourning Rise (Isle of Dorn)

Completion of side quest chain Broken Tools (Unknown)

Unlock United We Stand achievement, which requires the full completion of the max-level War Within storyline

Unfortunately, we have no idea when that full storyline will be available to play, either. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Earthen Allied Race timegated. Timegating is when players can only unlock something after a certain amount of time has passed, such as the Ochre Dreamtalon Mount.

WoW: The War Within does not have an official release date at this time and is presently in the Alpha testing phase. In the meantime, World of Warcraft has the upcoming WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria for players to experience, coming very soon.