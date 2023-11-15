World of Warcraft Dragonflight: How to unlock the hidden Ochre Dreamtalon mount

World of Warcraft Dragonflight features a very interesting hidden mount: The Ochre Dreamtalon. While not exactly a widely-kept secret, it’s something fans could easily overlook if they don’t go looking online for the various hidden mounts in the game.

This one requires you to interact with a particular Sproutling in the Emerald Dream map. If you don’t do this, it won’t ever start, and you can miss the drop entirely. There’s one more catch to keep in mind, though.

Once you begin the quest chain for the Ochre Dreamtalon mount in World of Warcraft, you’re going to have to wait a whopping 23 days in order to finally see it through. Each step has a timer, and you simply have to wait a set of real-life days in order to get to the next step. That said, each quest step is easy, thankfully.

Note: This guide is a work in progress. As the next steps become available on Retail servers, we'll update accordingly.

How to secure the Ochre Dreamtalon mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

This is a 23-day quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fans knew about the Ochre Dreamtalon previously, but we knew the method of unlocking the quest chain. It simply wasn’t triggering for one reason or another. As it turns out, it was on a timer. Now that patch 10.2 is in the game, you can begin the path to unlocking this rare, cool mount.

To do so, you need to head to waypoint (48.68, 67.90) in the Emerald Dream map and interact with the Blackened Sprout a few times, which then gives you the Some Water quest. Return to the Central Encampment and speak to Professor Ash (49.59, 62.81). He’ll give you a bucket to take to a nearby pool of water. Fill it, and return to the Sprout.

What a clever Pokemon reference! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This will complete the quest, and you’ll see a meter appear above the Sprout. This means you’ll have to wait on a series of real-life days in order to get to the next quest. While we have seen the quests on the PTR, there’s always a chance they could change. Be that as it may, they’re all quite easy to complete:

Some Water (Wait 5 days)

A Dash of Minerals (Wait 5 days)

The Right Food (Wait 3 days)

A Little Hope is Never Without Worth (Wait 5 days)

Conclusion (Wait 5 days)

That meter shows you're on the right path (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Retail servers are currently at the first step (Some Water) for the Ochre Dreamtalon mount in World of Warcraft. As the next steps come to light, we’ll update this accordingly, so you’re on track to unlock this rare mount as soon as possible.

The Ochre Dreamtalon is but one of the new rewards you can unlock across the Emerald Dream now that season 3 has begun in World of Warcraft. If you plan on raiding in Amirdrassil, here are the rewards you can unlock via achievements.