World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 3: All new raid achievements for Amirdrassil

With each new World of Warcraft content drop, new achievements are almost always introduced, and Amirdrassil is no exception. The final raid tier for the Dragonflight expansion is set to arrive in mid-November 2023 and offers new tier sets, a legendary weapon to chase after, and, of course, amazing loot. For players who seek to go beyond just farming bosses for their gear, there will be more than enough to satisfy their need for a challenge.

The achievement list for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Amirdrassil raid has been revealed, courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment. There are new mounts, titles, and dragon cosmetics to unlock by simply overcoming the challenges the developer has sat before you. Here’s what you need to know.

All new trophies for the Amirdrassil raid in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The next raid tier of World of Warcraft will have an assortment of achievements to chase, depending on the difficulty level. These range from “defeating Amirdrassil’s bosses” to more complex matters, such as completing specific tasks for each boss fight. We’ll sort these by category to make it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for.

The first set of achievements can be completed on any difficulty, from Raid Finder to Mythic. As long as you defeat the raid's bosses, you’ll unlock these in World of Warcraft. This makes the unlock as easy or as hard as you’d like it to be.

Any difficulty

Incarnate's Wake: Defeat the following bosses that assault the Wellspring Temple within Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope: Gnarlroot – Igira the Cruel – Smolderon.

Molten Incursion: Defeat the following bosses that burn the Wellspring Temple within Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope: Volcoross – Larodar, Keeper of the Flame.

The Viridian Wave: Defeat the following bosses that attack all interlopers within Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope: Council of Dreams – Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle.

Fate of Amirdrassil: Defeat the following bosses that threaten Amirdrassil's existence within Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope: Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame – Fyrakk the Blazing.

Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope: Defeat the following bosses on any difficulty: Gnarlroot – Igira the Cruel – Volcoross – Larodar, Keeper of the Flame – Council of Dreams – Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle – Smolderon – Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame – Fyrakk the Blazing.

Then, you have the achievements that are a bit more specific. Each boss in World of Warcraft’s Amirdrassil raid features a specific achievement that requires you to really know the gameplay mechanics of the fight. These can be completed on Normal, Heroic, or Mythic. These can be done anytime after the raid launches as well since Raid Finder doesn’t gate you.

Normal+ difficulty

Cruelty Free: Defeat Igira after freeing the scorched critters in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal difficulty or higher.

Swog Champion: Defeat Volcoross after he has consumed at least 30 Sizzling Swoggers in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal difficulty or higher.

Ducks In A Row: Defeat the Council of Dreams after recruiting Sergeant Quakers to join the cause in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal difficulty or higher.

A Dream Within a Dream: Defeat Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle, after successfully collecting 5 Dream Projections while asleep and defeating the Manifested Monarch in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal Difficulty or Higher.

Don't Let the Doe Hit You on The Way Out: Defeat Larodar, Keeper of the Flame, with Ivy extinguished and alive in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal difficulty or higher.

Haven't We Done This Before?: Defeat Smolderon after dousing all 6 Runes of the Firelord in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal difficulty or Higher.

Whelp, I'm Lost: Defeat Tindral Sageswift after rescuing 6 Lost Whelps in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal Difficulty or higher.

Memories of Teldrassil: Defeat Fyrakk the Blazing after collecting six Memories of Teldrassil and returning their spirits to the Heart of Amirdrassil in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Normal difficulty or higher.

Glory of the Dream Raider: Complete the Dream's Hope raid achievements listed—Meaner Pastures, Cruelty Free, Swog Champion, Ducks in A Row, Don't Let the Doe Hit You On The Way Out, A Dream Within A Dream, Haven't We Done This Before? Whelp, I'm Lost, Memories of Teldrassil

Completing these achievements rewards players with a fantastic mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you complete all the above achievements under Normal+, you will receive the Meta-Achievement, Glory of the Dream Raider in World of Warcraft. This gives you an amazing reward, the Reins of the Shadow Dusk Dreamsaber.

There’s only one Heroic+ achievement for World of Warcraft’s upcoming raid, and it’s a standard one. Ahead of the Curve: Fyrakk the Blazing. If you defeat the final boss of the raid on Heroic difficulty or higher before the next raid tier is announced, you will receive the Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of Shadowflame customization for your Dragonriding mounts.

This dragonriding mount requires you to be diligent and play on Heroic (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, you have the Mythic-only tier of achievements. These are incredibly straightforward and don’t sound like they will be difficult. However, remember that this is Mythic difficulty, the hardest tier of raiding in World of Warcraft. Thankfully, there are no gimmicks to remember, unlike the Normal Tier.

Mythic-only difficulty

Mythic: Gnarlroot: Defeat Gnarlroot in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope on Mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Igira the Cruel: Defeat Igira the Druel in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Volcoross: Defeat Volcoross in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Council of Dreams: Defeat Council of Dreams in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle: Defeat Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Smolderon: Defeat Smolderon in Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope on mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame: Defeat Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Mythic difficulty.

Mythic: Fyrakk the Blazing: Defeat Fyrakk the Blazing in Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on Mythic Difficulty.

Completing these grants the admittedly underwhelming title of “The Blazing,” so I would be Ragadin the Blazing in World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft’s 10.2 update will bring Amidrassil to life in the world of Azeroth. Players will have to wait an extra week, until November 14, 2023, for this raid tier to kick off. Then, you can start hunting these new, exciting achievements. If you’d rather do dungeons instead of raids, here’s the upcoming Mythic rotation.