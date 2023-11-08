World of Warcraft Dragonflight: How to begin Emerald Dream storyline

With patch 10.2, World of Warcraft will finally let players enter the Emerald Dream. It’s a beautiful zone that players have been hoping to get access to since the original days of the vanilla release. While it did take 20 years, players can now dive in, provided they’ve met certain requirements first. It’s not going to be a challenging affair, and shouldn’t take more than 20 or so minutes of navigating the Dragon Isles to get this sorted.

You’ll know when you’ve begun the Emerald Dream storyline when you have the quest “Call of the Dream”. How do you get that going, though? We’re here to help with all your World of Warcraft storyline woes. Here’s how you get started on the latest content.

Requirements to begin World of Warcraft’s Emerald Dream storyline

Start with Fire Season if you want into the next World of Warcraft storyline (Image via Blizzard)

If you’re caught up on World of Warcraft’s storyline, you just have to take on Call of the Dream to start the Emerald Dream storyline. This happened to one of my characters. With that in mind, if you see Call of the Dream, do as it says: Head to the Ohn’ahran Plains and continue the quest. It will see you walk through the portal and into the new zone.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case for every player - some are simply returning, or maybe they missed out on some quests. If you want to get into the Emerald Dream storyline, you need to complete the Coalition of Flames storyline. This begins with Fire Season and ends with Raise the Alarm.

Coalition of Fire quests

Fire Season

A Sentinel's Summon

Dousing the Wards

Eyes of Fire

Through the Flames

Inflammatory Information

Raise the Alarm

You can easily start Fire Season in Valdrakken by speaking to Shandris Feathermoon (50.2, 53) in the center of the city. This quest chain is very short and shouldn’t take more than a half hour to wrap up. Once you’re done with Raise the Alarm, you’ll receive Call of the Dream.

Once you’re inside the Emerald Dream proper, you can begin the storyline for this area, and you can also do things such as find all the treasures that hide in this new World of Warcraft zone.

It's a shame this beautiful area is about to be the home of conflict (Image via Blizzard)

Exploring this area is also key to unlocking traditional flight in the Dragon Isles zones, so it’s worth completely filling out the map. I worked on that before the story, but it’s entirely up to you how you broach the topic.

Unfortunately, for fans of competitive content, the raid contained in the Emerald Dream, Amirdrassil, won’t be open until November 14, 2023. However, there’s still plenty of time to gear up and get ready for that exciting new raid.

