All World of Warcraft Dragonflight Emerald Dream treasure chest locations

As with each new map in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the Emerald Dream has lots of treasure chests to find. We’ve uncovered all nineteen of these, including the specific ones you need for this patch’s treasure-hunting achievement. This content is brand-new, and if you want the various rewards, from cosmetics to seeds, it’s worth exploring this region of the map. However, you can only find them if you have access to the new zone in the current storyline.

Thankfully, most of these treasures are particularly easy to find. You’ll see their glow on the map. However, for the ones hidden behind statues of the various animal spirits, you’ll have to match their name with a proper nearby boon. Here’s what you need to know about World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s treasure chests hidden in the Emerald Dream.

Where to find all 19 treasure chests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Emerald Dream

There's a wealth of treasure in the Emerald Dream. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s developers added 19 new treasure chests in the Emerald Dream zone. The below waypoints can be added to your client via the TomTom addon - which we’ve used for a wide variety of locations in the game. Having this addon makes the game much easier to explore when you’re hunting specific targets:

/way 34.1 56.3

/way 47.4 34.8

/way 59.9 18.9

/way 64.1 19.1

/way 30.8 80.7

/way 32.9 83.1

/way 63.4 71.6

/way 39.7 52.1

/way 42.2 56.2

/way 41.7 62.5

/way 39.0 66.6

/way 62.9 35.1

/way 39.1 65.5

/way 37.2 30.6

/way 64.3 61.3

/way 61.6 59.5

/way 55.2 57.2

/way 48.0 52.4

/way 47.0 53.0

Thankfully, none of the Emerald Dream is gated off. Once you have access to it, you can fly around to your heart’s content. If you have access to traditional flying in World of Warcraft Dragonflight while you’re doing the treasure hunt, it might be just a tiny bit faster. If you aren’t waiting for your dragonriding energy to recharge, you can do this faster.

Which treasures are needed for the zone-wide meta-achievement

A wide assortment of cosmetics can be yours with some exploration. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Several of these chests give you random items, which, while useful, aren’t aligned with the meta-achievement. There is a specific set of ten chests in this zone that, if you unlock them, will receive the Forest Lord’s Antlers cosmetic alongside other useful items/cosmetics. You can find the locations for each section of this achievement in the TomTom waypoints below.

Treasure Name: Coordinates: Loot: Notes: Triflesnatch's Roving Trove 34.09 56.35 Plump Dreamseed Follow Triflesnatcher Owl four times. Click it every time Crystalline Glowblossom 39.11 65.52 Under a tree branch Magical Bloom 61.61 59.61 Gigantic Dreamseed Follow Laughing Podling three times Boon of Ursol 47.13 52.96 Visage of Ursol Pick up Mark of Ursol item and bring it to the Statue of the Bear Lord Boon of Ashamane 63.42 73.01 Branch of Ashamane Pick up Mark of Ashamane and bring it to the Statue of the Great Wolf (in a cave) Hidden Moonkin Stash 47.49 34.85 Owl Post Fly on top of a root Pineshrew Cache 37.30 30.69 Fast Growing Seed Pile on the ground Odd Burl 55.27 57.25 Mysterious Seeds On top of a large tree Boon of Aviana 64.10 19.15 Branch of Aviana Grab Mark of Aviana and bring it to the Statue of the Sky Mistress Boon of Goldrinn 34.52 82.68 Claw of Lo'Gosh Grab Mark of Goldrinn and bring it to the Statue of the Great Wolf

/way 39.74 52.16 1.1 Triflesnatcher 1 (owl on branch of the tree)

/way 42.24 56.28 1.2 Triflesnatcher 2

/way 41.74 62.58 1.3 Triflesnatcher 3

/way 34.10 56.35 1.4 Triflesnatch's Roving Trove

/way 39.10 65.52 2 Crystalline Glowblossom

/way 64.31 61.30 3.1 Laughing Podling 1

/way 62.90 60.41 3.2 Laughing Podling 2

/way 61.61 59.50 3.3 Laughing Podling 3 and Magical Bloom

/way 48.10 50.30 4.1 Take Mark of Ursol

/way 47.13 52.96 4.2 Statue of the Bear Lord

/way 62.10 74.61 5.1 Take Mark of Ashamane

/way 63.42 73.01 5.2 Statue of the Ashen Panther

/way 47.49 34.85 6 Hidden Moonkin Stash

/way 37.30 30.69 7 Pineshrew Cache

/way 55.27 57.25 8 Odd Burl

/way 59.92 18.98 9.1 Take Mark of Aviana

/way 64.10 19.15 9.2 Statue of the Sky Mistress

/way 34.52 82.68 10.1 Take Mark of Goldrinn

/way 33.10 82.56 10.2 Statue of the Great Wolf

These are all relatively easy treasures to find in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Completing them all gives you the Forest Lord’s Antlers as a cosmetic and the Treasures of the Emerald Dream achievement.

Patch 10.2 released this week for World of Warcraft Dragonflight. In two weeks, Amirdrassil, the expansion’s next raid, will open its gates. Here are the bosses waiting within.