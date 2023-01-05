How to easily unlock the Loyal Magmammoth mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

When playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, one of the best parts of the game is unlocking those awesome secret mounts. Some of them are more obvious than others, but one of the coolest mounts available in the latest WoW expansion is hidden among the lava floes of the Dragon Isles.

Although getting a good mount is a bit of a grind, you spend very little gold if you want to unlock it. The Loyal Magmammoth is one of the cooler mounts you can unlock for now. It will take time, but if you want an amazing, fiery Magmammoth, here's what you need to know.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Loyal Magmammoth mount is found in the Waking Shores

When you reach the Waking Shores, this ground mount is in the Obsidian Citadel. You first need to unlock two achievements in this portion of your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adventure—The Obsidian Bloodline and Loyalty to the Prince. Most of the time will be consumed in finishing these tasks, but the reward is worth the effort.

Maximizing your friendship with Sabellian and Wrathion is essential for unlocking these achievements; you also need to be level 70. Unlike previous "rival" reputation grinds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can grind these simultaneously. Note that you can only swear allegiance to one of them for the week, but the other can be picked in the next.

The best way to get this friendship in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is to complete their weekly quest, which will be built around making Obsidian Keys to Wrathion or Sabellian. Each key requires 30 Key Fragments and three Key Framings. Simply killing mobs in this area will give you these parts, and it doesn't take long to make a key.

Once you turn those components in, they will unlock more events you can complete for renown. There will also be weekly quests to complete, which will take a decent amount of time, but it's there to grind if you wish to.

There are several reputation ranks, such as Acquaintance, Cohort, Ally, Fang, Friend, and True Friend. Each of these ranks requires 8500 reputation to get through, which is another time-consuming task.

Once you've capped both friendships by playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and completing tasks in the Obsidian Sanctum, you'll want to purchase a pair of items. Each of the Quartermaster/Assistant Quartermasters of the two dragons will sell them to you.

Samia Inkling/Xaldrass sells the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots (800 Gold)

Lorena Bella/Atticus Belle sells the Sturdy Obsidian Glasses (800 Gold)

You take these two items to Yries Lightfingers, who will grant you the Magmammoth Harness. If you click on him, he will mention that you should be "riding a stolen Tame Magmammoth."

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Four Magmammoths can be tried for this requirement. Some players have only been able to make this work on the particular mammoth in the Burning Ascent; here are the other coordinates.

TomTom Coordinates for Tame Magmammoth

Tame Magmammoth /way #2022 33.42 72.07 Burning Ascent

Tame Magmammoth /way #2022 23.66 71.44 Dragonbane Keep

Tame Magmammoth /way #2022 66.34 24.46 Scalecracker Keep

Tame Magmammoth /way #2022 37.10 44.53 Smoldering Perch

After you harness the Tame Magmammoth, it unlocks the Loyal Magmammoth mount for your collection in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It also gives you the Grand Theft Mammoth achievement in-game. It's worth noting that the vendors will also no longer sell these items.

Poll : 0 votes