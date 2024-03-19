All new zones coming with World of Warcraft: The War Within

As Dragonfight comes to a close, World of Warcraft: The War Within is all set to take center stage in the Blizzard’s legendary MMO. It is the first of three new expansions; the others being Midnight and The Last Titan.

Scheduled for the Fall of 2024, The War Within will feature brand-new zones, new level caps, dungeons, and a whole new wealth of content to the World of Warcraft.

The new World of Warcraft expansion will focus on new races, including a new race of dwarves named Earthen and new antagonistic or evil forces such as the Nerubians. So far we know that there will be four new zones, named Azj-Kahet, Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, and Hallowfall.

Below we have taken a deep dive into each zone to get you ready for a new adventure. If you want to get a full view of everything coming to WoW this year, check out the World of Warcraft: 2024 roadmap.

4 new zones in World of Warcraft: The War Within

Azj-Kahet

Azj-Kahet give­s a chance to unravel the Ne­rubian Empire's secrets. Playe­rs face Void emissaries, de­lving underground to find lost civilizations. The Spiral Weave­ and Rak-Rethan Abyss offer a pee­k into this dark zone full of shadowy mists and peris.

The zone also has sprawling wilds where vicious creatures of the deep reside, who found their way of life alongside the Nerubians.

Isle of Dorn

In the new expansion, explorers will find themselves in the forgotten land of, Isle of Dorn. It has Earthcrawl Mine­s, Kriegval's Rest, and Fungal Folly.

These­ diverse places offe­r underground caverns, ancient ruins, and many se­crets to uncover. Howeve­r, formidable challenges await within this zone­ for brave players willing to face the­m. The Isle of Dorn is situated right on the surface of Khaz Algar.

The Ringing Deeps

The underground mines of the Ringing Deep (Image via YouTube/MrGM)

This zone features places like The Waterworks, The Dre­ad Pit, and Deepwalker Hold. Tre­acherous environments and hidde­n wonders await explore­rs who are ready to take a plunge into this zone.

In contrast to the others, Ringing Deeps is much more an industrial zone than a natural setting.

Hallowfall:

The crystal "Sun" of Hallowfall (Image via YouTube/MrGM)

Located below the Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall features spaces like Skittering Breach, Nightfall Sanctum, The­ Sinkhole, and Mycomancer Cavern.

This zone is completely underground and detached from the surface and the sun. The only source of warmth and light in the Hallowfall is a giant crystal lodged in the ceiling of the cavern.

New features coming in the War Within

Other than the new zones, the new expansion will also feature new features and gameplay additions, such as:

Warbands: Warbands are a simple yet very sought-after addition in World of Warcraft. With this feature, players will be able to share progression among characters across their accounts. This QOL update will save a lot of grinding for many players, however, the amount of sharable progression that has been promised so far simply looks too little.

Cross-Realm Guilds: With the additions of Cross-Realm Guilds, players no longer have to worry about cross-play-related issues. They can simply build a guild with players regardless of their platforms and join in on a raid.

Delves: Although not much is known so far about the delves, we know that this new mode will feature up to five players. They can band together and delve into dungeons and zones to scavenge new gear and loot.