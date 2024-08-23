All new mounts in WoW The War Within, and how to get them

One of the best parts of WoW The War Within is collecting awesome new mounts. While many of these mounts are locked behind reputation grinds and boss drops, it's expected that there will be other, interesting hidden ones. This article is very much a work in progress, as we continue to search for any information on mounts that will become available in World of Warcraft’s new expansion.

In the previous expansion, Dragonflight, several mounts were uncovered later that were secret, with one such example being the Gooey Snailemental mount. Similarly, as we uncover new secret mounts in WoW The War Within, we’ll update this guide accordingly.

What new mounts are known to be available in WoW The War Within

The Remembered Wind Rider is but one of the many new mounts in WoW The War Within (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Many of the new mounts will be hidden behind various grinds in WoW The War Within. For example, each faction will have a Renown grind, with mounts locked behind certain key points - typically the teen levels, and another, cooler mount unlocked at Rank 23. You also have bosses that are hidden behind Mythic boss kills, such as Queen Ansurek.

You also have mounts that are locked in the Delve system, such as the Ivory Goliathus. That’s unlocked with the Glory of the Delver achievement. That system also has its own customizable Dirigible mount, which is quite exciting. We understand that this list of new mounts in WoW The War Within is not exhaustive yet - but it will be.

Known new mounts in WoW The War Within

Delver’s Dirigible (Delves): Quest: Ship It!

Quest: Ship It! Ivory Goliathus (Delves): Glory of the Delver Achievement

Glory of the Delver Achievement Stonevault Mechsuit (Dungeons): Drops from Void Speaker Elrich or in The Stonevault Mythic+ Indirect Drop) - Malfunctioning Mechsuit starts unlocking this

Drops from Void Speaker Elrich or in The Stonevault Mythic+ Indirect Drop) - Malfunctioning Mechsuit starts unlocking this Diamond Mechsuit (Dungeons): The War Within Keystone Master: Season One

The War Within Keystone Master: Season One Wick’s Lead (Dungeons): Drops in The Darkness, or Darkflame Cleft Mythic+

Drops in The Darkness, or Darkflame Cleft Mythic+ Alunira (Exploration): Drops from Alunira

Drops from Alunira Beledar’s Spawn (Exploration): Drops from Beledar’s Spawn

Drops from Beledar’s Spawn Regurgitated Mole Reins (Exploration): Drops from Lurker of the Deeps

Drops from Lurker of the Deeps Reins of the Soaring Meaderbee (Exploration): Purchased from Cendvin (900 Sizzling Cinderpollen)

Purchased from Cendvin (900 Sizzling Cinderpollen) Siesbarg (Exploration): Looting Vial of Tka’ktath’s BLood from Tka’ktath starts quest chain

Looting Vial of Tka’ktath’s BLood from Tka’ktath starts quest chain Swarmite Skyhunter (Exploration): Khaz Algar Glyph Hunter achievement reward

Khaz Algar Glyph Hunter achievement reward Remembered Golden Gryphon (Pre-Patch): Purchase from Remembrancer Amuul for 2,000 Residual Memories during Pre-Patch

Purchase from Remembrancer Amuul for 2,000 Residual Memories during Pre-Patch Remembered Wind Rider (Pre-Patch): Purchase from Remembrancer Amuul for 2,000 Residual Memories during Pre-Patch

Purchase from Remembrancer Amuul for 2,000 Residual Memories during Pre-Patch Crowd Pummeler 2-30 (Professions): New Engineering mount

New Engineering mount Forged Gladiator’s Fel Bat (PVP): Gladiator: The War Within Season 1 reward

Gladiator: The War Within Season 1 reward Raging Cinderbee (PVP): Ruffious’s Bid achievement Reward

Ruffious’s Bid achievement Reward Vicious Skyflayer (PVP): Rated Season Reward

Rated Season Reward Reins of the Slatestone Ramolith (Racial): Allied Races: Earthen unlock reward

Allied Races: Earthen unlock reward Earthen Ordinant’s Ramolith (Racial): Earthen Paladin Mount

Earthen Paladin Mount Reins of the Ascendant Skyrazor (Raids): Mythic Queen Ansurek drop

Mythic Queen Ansurek drop Reins of the Sureki Skyrazor (Raids): Queen Ansurek drop

Queen Ansurek drop Reins of the Shadowed Swarmite (Raids): Glory of the Nerub-ar Raider

Glory of the Nerub-ar Raider Crimson Mudnose (Renonwn): Renown 19 with The Assembly of the Deeps (8,125 Resonance Crystals from Waxmonger Squick)

Renown 19 with The Assembly of the Deeps (8,125 Resonance Crystals from Waxmonger Squick) Cyan Glowmite (Renown): Renown 23 with The Assembly of the Deeps (11,375 Resonance Crystals from Waxmonger Squick)

Renown 23 with The Assembly of the Deeps (11,375 Resonance Crystals from Waxmonger Squick) Vermillion Imperial Lynx (Renown): Renown 18 with Council of Dornogal (8,125 Resonance Crystals from Auralia Steelstrike)

Renown 18 with Council of Dornogal (8,125 Resonance Crystals from Auralia Steelstrike) Shackled Shadow (Renown): Renown 23 with Council of Dornogal (11,375 Resonance Crystals from Auralia Steelstrike)

Renown 23 with Council of Dornogal (11,375 Resonance Crystals from Auralia Steelstrike) Shale Ramolith (Renown): Renown 21 with Hallowfall Arathi (8,125 Resonance Crystals from Auditor Balwurz)

Renown 21 with Hallowfall Arathi (8,125 Resonance Crystals from Auditor Balwurz) Smoldering Cinderbee (Renown): Renown 23 with Hallowfall Arathi (11,375 Resonance Crystals from Auditor Balwurz)

Renown 23 with Hallowfall Arathi (11,375 Resonance Crystals from Auditor Balwurz) Ferocious Jawcrawler (Renown): Renown 18 with The Severed Threads (2,815 Kej from Lady Vinazian)

Renown 18 with The Severed Threads (2,815 Kej from Lady Vinazian) Aquamarine Swarmite (Renown): Renown 23 with The Severed Threads (3,940 Kej from Lady Vinazian)

Renown 23 with The Severed Threads (3,940 Kej from Lady Vinazian) Heritage Undercrawler (Renown): Conspirator Rank with The General (2,020 Kej)

Conspirator Rank with The General (2,020 Kej) Royal Court Undercrawler (Renown): Conspirator Rank with The Vizier (2,020 Kej)

Conspirator Rank with The Vizier (2,020 Kej) Widow’s Undercrawler (Renown): Conspirator Rank with The Weaver (2,020 Kej)

Conspirator Rank with The Weaver (2,020 Kej) Dauntless Imperial Lynx (World Events): Drops from Spreading the Light World Event

Drops from Spreading the Light World Event Machine Defense Unit 1-11 (World Events): Drops from Awakening the Machine World Event

There will be other mounts that unlock throughout the WoW The War Within expansion - whether from raids or simply hidden away behind cryptic events like the Otto the Otter mount that was hidden in the fishing profession. As we find more of these, we’ll update the list.

