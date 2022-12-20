World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to unlock the secret Otto the otter mount

While World of Warcraft: Dragonflight doesn’t have as many secret mounts as recent expansions, it does feature the adorable Otto the otter. Players can unlock an incredible otter mount, but there’s a catch - you’ll have to fish a lot.

This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is not only an adorable blue otter, but when you wear the sunglasses that are a part of this puzzle, Otto will wear them too. That’s more than enough reason to unlock this mount.

Otto the otter mount has been found in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight as a fishing mount

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Otto the otter mount, was uncovered thanks to the WowSecrets Discord. Acquiring the item takes a lot of fishing, but it’s worth it for such a cute mount. If you attempt this grind, I highly recommend you bump up the reputation with Iskaara Tuskarr to 7 (minimum). That unlocks the Iskaaran Harpoon, and it could potentially make things easier.

To get this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you must go through a few steps. Step 1 is to Unlock the Aquatic Shades toy. You’ll need to fish for this. To get the Aquatic Shades, you need to farm at least 1 Gold Coin of the Isles to give to The Great Swog (81.9, 72.1 on Ohn’ahran Plains).

Gold Coin of the Isles is an item that can sometimes be found as a fishing reward. Conversely, you can exchange five Silver Coin of the Isles, which take 15 Copper Coin of the Isles. If you want a Gold Coin of the Isles, you’ll need 75 Copper Coins. To farm these, you can find them while fishing or defeating the Lunker mobs in the Tuskaar fishing holes.

You’ll need the Iskaar Harpoon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s not the only way but an efficient way to find them. Once you have a Gold Coin, you may want to buy the Immaculate Sac of Swog Treasures. The Aquatic Shades drop from this bag.

After you’ve finally secured your Aquatic Shades in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you must fly to The Waking Shores. North of the Obsidian Citadel (19.6, 36.6), your next destination is The Bubble Bath, the Dive Bar. Go to the dance mat and stand on it, which gives you the debuff Dance, Dance ‘Til You’re Dead.

As it wears off, you’ll pass out and wake up near the Hissing Grotto by a barrel. Click on it to acquire the Empty Fish Barrel. Now the fishing adventure begins in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

You need the following fish to turn the Empty Fishing Barrel into the Overflowing Fishing Barrel.

100 Frigid Floe Fish: Found frequently in the open waters of the Azure Span, near Iskaara

Found frequently in the open waters of the Azure Span, near Iskaara 25 Calamitous Carp: Rare fish from the lava near the Obsidian Citadel in The Waking Shores. Make sure to have Perception gear equipped

Rare fish from the lava near the Obsidian Citadel in The Waking Shores. Make sure to have Perception gear equipped 1 Kingfin, the Wise Whiskerfish: Rare fish that drops by Alge’thar Academy in Thaldraszus. There’s a dock in the area you can fish from, and though it’s unconfirmed, Perception gear may help

When you get 100 Frigid Floe Fish, click on the barrel to make it Half-filled. Do this again with the 25 carp to make it a Brimming Fish Barrel. Once you have the Kingfin, click it to turn it into an Overflowing Fishing Barrel. Finally, take the Overflowing Barrel to the Hissing Grotto, and leave the barrel where you found it. Then, Otto, the otter, will show up and give you a brief quest to unlock the mount to cruise the Dragon Isles.

