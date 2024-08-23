  • home icon
How to reach Dornogal in WoW The War Within

WoW The War Within Dornogal
Dornogal is the new hub city for WoW The War Within - but how do you get there? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW The War Within introduced a new hub city called Dornogal for players to explore. This is the capital of the isle of Khaz Algar, and while there are several other cities you could go to, this is the most important one. It has access to both capital cities (Alliance and Horde), profession trainers, the auction house, and anything else you could need as the current expansion goes on.

Players just starting on their journey might not know how to get here, much less how to return once they leave. This article covers everything you need to know on how to find the new hub city Dornogal in WoW The War Within—and how to get out, in case you want to participate in other activities like farming cool mounts like Invincible.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

How to get to Dornogal, Khaz Algar’s capital in WoW The War Within

You'll have to help out on Khaz Algar before getting to Dornogal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players who have begun the new story quest for WoW The War Within will eventually reach Dornogal. You’ll have to go through the Dalaran pre-quests first, though. Early Access players must complete the Harbinger storyline, but that will change at launch. If you didn’t get the Epic Edition or 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, you won’t have to worry about doing extra quests.

To get to Dornogal in WoW The War Within, complete the main story quests you’re given starting with Violent Impact after reaching Khaz Algar proper. You’ll have to complete a handful of quests—mostly helping the survivors of the catastrophe—before the Stormriders appear. Take the ride when they offer it, and it will fly you directly to Dornogal.

Choose your destiny - left for Orgrimmar, right for Stormwind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’re here, you’re going to need to complete some quests in the city before you have access to the portal. Once you’ve completed the quests that take you to Foundation Hall, the portals should be open.

There’s a Horde Portal (left) and Alliance Portal (right). Take the one faction you play on. If you want to go back to Dornogal in World of Warcraft, you can head to your faction’s portal room.

As I play Horde primarily, I went into the portal section of Orgrimmar, and clicked the Dornogal portal. Alliance players will head to the Mage Tower, and find the portal in that stretch of hallway where the other portals are. Now that you’ve done this, you can leave and return at your leisure.

