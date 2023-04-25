The Gooey Snailemental mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the latest secret found in 10.7’s content. Thankfully, this is an incredibly easy drop to get in time. You might unlock it quickly, while others might need a few more rounds of content as you explore the Forbidden Reach. Snails have been a popular mount type in WoW’s current expansion, and that trend does not appear to be changing any time soon.

If you’re interested in the secret Gooey Snailemental mount, don’t worry, as it is not a complex drop to collect in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It takes some time, but if you’re in the habit of unlocking mounts and completing events on the Forbidden Reach, it is worth unlocking.

Easily unlock secret Gooey Snailemental mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has unveiled a few interesting rare mounts throughout this latest expansion. A good example of this was the otter mount, which, while convoluted, was an adorable addition to anyone’s collection.

This mount requires you to complete Primal Storm events in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight at the Froststone Vault (X: 60, Y: 40) to get the Gooey Snailemental mount. This occurs during odd hours (1 pm, 3p m, 5 pm, et cetera) on American servers and even hours on European servers. Each time you complete this event and defeat the boss, you can unlock Leftover Elemental Slime.

Unfortunately, you will receive a 0 on each kill. The amount appears to be 0-5 Elemental Slime per boss. This means that you must complete this at least 10 times - your goal is 50 Leftover Elemental Slime - and then activate it. This will create the Gooey Snailemental mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Since this event triggers every two hours, it’s easy to go online and defeat a Primal Storm boss at Froststone Vault. If your server can complete it quickly, head to the custom group UI and look for other servers that are also completing it and try again.

Some players have said they received Leftover Elemental Slime multiple times from the same type of invasion (Fire Invasion, Water Invasion, etc.). It’s all a matter of a random number generator, so it’s worth attempting as many times before the event ends.

All you have to do is keep heading to the event when it’s active to try and get pieces of the Gooey Snailemental mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Once you have all 50 pieces, activate the mount, and you will receive your reward. Use the reigns you receive, which will be added to your collection. It could drop quickly for you or take a significant amount of time, but eventually, you will unlock this adorable snail mount.

