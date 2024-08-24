Best money-making professions in WoW The War Within

With WoW The War Within now in players’ hands, it’s time to look at money-making professions. All professions can make you a mountain of gold in World of Warcraft, that’s for certain. However, some are certainly better at it than others. Some professions have items that all players need, regardless of class, profession, or role. Others just have really powerful gear you can make or useful consumables for raids, dungeons, and Mythics.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to run these money-making professions in WoW The War Within. For example, I don’t foresee Engineering being a big money-maker, but it will still be important, a meta pick for raids, and it has a new mount to unlock. Cooking right now is doing quite well, but I think it’s going to fall off in the end. However, these are my opinions, and they could change throughout the expansion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinon.

Which professions are the best money-making options in WoW The War Within?

1) Tailoring

Tailoring will no doubt continue to make money throughout this expansion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tailoring is one of the big money-making professions in WoW The War Within, that’s for certain. In fact, I think Tailoring is always going to be a good pick if you’re trying to make cash. You don’t have to make fancy robes for people, either. You can focus on making specific, expensive spellthreads, as one example.

One thing that’s interesting about tailoring in WoW The War Within, is that only tailors can farm cloth from humanoids. That will no doubt affect how the prices of cloth, and cloth bolts are priced on the Auction House. They will probably get even more expensive. Then, you couple in the fact that Reagent Bags have been upgraded, and there’s another major money-maker.

We all need a good reagent bag, but there are fancy epic ones that offer special powers. For example, Concoctor’s Clutch, when equipped, increases the chance of Algari experimentations to discover a new recipe by 3%, for Alchemists. Cloth wearers who don’t use tailoring will have to spend a lot of money on ingredients to get Work Orders made in this expansion. This also goes for selling to other tailors; not every tailor will want to spend a ton of time making materials to craft bigger projects.

2) Blacksmithing

Blacksmithing will be harder to make a fortune with, but the patient and observant will be rewarded (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I’m shocked I’m even suggesting this—I’m a well-known hater of Blacksmithing in World of Warcraft. However, once you’re in the new hub city of Dornogal, it’s time to hit the anvils! However, unlike Tailoring, Blacksmithing as a money-making profession in WoW The War Within is really going to depend on how much you know about the profession itself.

Dragonflight’s money-maker in this profession was Weaponsmithing specialization, and that’s not likely to change. Blacksmithing is incredibly boring in The War Within, but it’s still incredibly potent as a way to make money. You can focus on making Profession Tools, Consumables, and Alloys as another way to make money.

Everyone always needs Profession Tools, and the sheer need for those puts it as one of the best money-making professions in WoW The War Within. If you keep up with making the best patterns and are knowledged about what armor/weapons are going to be a must-have for dungeons/raiding, you can make an easy fortune here.

3) Honorable Mentions

These prices will almost certainly fluctuate wildly in the coming months (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I think Alchemy has the potential to be incredible as a money-maker, but it’s going to be one that’s drowned constantly in the Auction House. What will separate the Alchemy players is who gets lucky enough to find a must-have flask/potion before anyone else. Those people will potentially turn a nice, easy profit.

There’s also the potential of Enchantment as a money-making profession in WoW The War Within. This is mostly because Enchanted Crests are for sure back in this expansion. Other than that, there will no doubt be useful enchantments that people will pay incredible amounts for.

