WoW 11.1.5 will add new faction, animatronic boss event, and Horrific Visions rerun

Patch 11.1 for WoW may have just arrived, but we’re already getting a sneak preview for patch 11.1.5, which is on its way to the PTR servers. There’s no release date for it, and it could take a while to make its way to the playerbase. However, it’s going to drag players out of Undermine, and up to Hallowfall, as well as bring a brand new…animatronic event? I guess it’s time for Five Nights at Councilward Merrix’s – when the update hits.

Ad

Nonetheless, there are some interesting additions coming to WoW with 11.1.5 – Horrific Visions will be back, the Deadly Duos event, a brand-new faction, and even some updates to the UI, with which Blizzard Entertainment will continue its fight against addons like Weak Auras – which can do virtually anything. Here’s what’s in store for World of Warcraft players.

Blizzard teases interesting content for upcoming WoW 11.1.5 update

WoW 11.1.5 promises some interesting content. The first thing revealed is the Nightfall Scenario. In it, players will meet a new faction called Flame’s Radiance and will help defend the Arathi against the Sureki forces. Now that Queen Ansurek is defeated, it turns out they need to do something else – harass the Arathi people.

Ad

Trending

Get ready to come back to Hallowfall in 11.1.5 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s interesting to see such a thing take place, creating some kind of consequences for taking out a leader in the World (of Warcraft). Flame’s Radiance is led by Thaed Pyremaker and Mylton Wyldbraun of the volunteer militia. There will be 10 Renown levels to grind through, and some new rewards to unlock.

Ad

To earn Renown, players will have to take part in a few tasks. Currently, we know there will be the Nightfall public scenario, where they will clear the battlefield and push back the Sureki forces. There will also be new quests in Hallowfall and Azj-Kahet – focused on the Sureki forces in WoW patch 11.1.5 – as well as other activities.

Coming to rewards, there will be armor sets. However, I find the Tabard to be the most interesting of the lot. According to Blizzard, this Tabard will visually update as you move up the ranks of Flame’s Radiance.

Ad

There’s also Dastardly Duos, which won’t hit at launch, but later in the patch cycle. This will be a six-week event, which will reward players with cosmetics, toys, and potentially dungeon items, depending on what bosses they fight.

WoW patch 11.1.5 brings back a familiar game mode, with Horrific Visions Revisited (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s run by Vinnie Sweets, and will be available in Stormwind, Orgrimmar, and Dornogal. In this event, you’ll fight animatronic versions of old bosses, gain some powerups, and shoot for the high score. Each party will fight two or more bosses per run.

Ad

Week one will have four bosses – each week will add more, for a total of 10. There will also be achievements to unlock, which should affect the Dastardly Duo event. It’s a really interesting, fresh idea in WoW, and one I’m very curious about.

However, there is one update coming in WoW 11.1.5 that I’m not excited about – Horrific Visions Revisited. Players will once again return to the corrupted versions of Stormwind and Orgrimmar to deal with N’Zoth’s ways. Players can go alone, group up for it, or bring a Construct of Soridormi to aid them, as a tank, DPS, or healer. This NPC is also not affected by the Sanity rules of the event.

Ad

There will also be more difficulty levels to it in WoW 11.1.5, as well as plenty of gear to farm up. Horrific Vision Masks will return, with both familiar and new ones, including:

Mask of Pain

Mask of Dark Imagination

Mask of the Long Night

Mask of the Burned Bridge

Mask of the Daredevil

Horrific Visions Remastered will also have a new currency – Displaced Corrupted Mementos. This can be used to buy mounts, toys, and cosmetics.

Ad

Finally, some quality-of-life updates are coming to WoW’s UI. What's confirmed so far is a Cooldown Manager for players to easily track their ability cooldowns. More is expected as part of the World of Warcraft update 11.1.5, but that will be revealed in the weeks to come as the update approaches.

Check out our other WoW guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback