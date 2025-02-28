WoW Explosive Expiration quest walkthrough

WoW patch 11.1 features a wealth of new daily quests to take on in Undermine, including Explosive Expiration. Players will have to work fast to get things done in this bomb-defusal side quest; unfortunately, it’s tripped up quite a few players along the way. To complete it, you need to activate the Bilgewater Defuser and then defuse four Expired Bombs. This is a simple rep and gold reward quest, though that could perhaps change later.

It’s always worth doing daily quests when they spawn in WoW, and Explosive Expiration is no exception. This one grants 150 reputation with whichever Undermine Cartel you’re currently focused on, like other dailies.

How to complete Explosive Expiration daily quest in WoW

Explosive Expiration is a WoW daily quest that spawns down in The Heaps, the south-eastern section of the Undermine map. You need to at least have gone far enough in the Undermine storyline to have access to the city and be able to move around and explore to see daily quests.

You'll find this daily quest down in The Heaps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@BueWoW)

It will be available for 3 days 6 hours on the NA realms, and 2 days 19 hours on the EU realms. When it’s available, it will spawn on the map, seen above. When you’re there and ready, interact with the Bilgewater Defuser in the area, and that will put you behind the wheels of a cool little mecha.

On your hotbar you’ll see four icons: Yellow Screw, Red Wrench, A Green … coil?, and a Blue gear. The thing that people are being tripped up almost certainly by, in the WoW Explosive Expiration daily quest, is that they aren't targeting the bombs. Make sure you click on the bomb you’re in front of before you start pressing buttons.

It's so important to actually target the bomb you're working on (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube/@BueWoW)

Left-click the bomb and then you start pressing the matching button. If the icons confuse you, just match the corresponding colors. When you’ve done it enough times — this seems to be about three times — you’ll get credit, and can move on to the next bomb.

Just repeat this process three more times, and you’ll be given credit for defusing the bombs and can move on with your other activities, like taking part in the Surge Pricing event.

