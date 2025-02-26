WoW Undermine'd: Which Undermine Cartel should you start with?

As you dive into Undermine in WoW patch 11.1, you’ll have to make a weekly choice on which Undermine Cartel to support. Ultimately, it’s up to you, but once you make the choice, you’re stuck with it for the week for every member of your Warband. That means you want to make these picks count every single time. Picking different Cartels each week would probably be fine, but it would slow down your reputation grind.

However, you can’t even do this until you begin the Undermine campaign in WoW 11.1 and reach Undermine proper. You’ll do some quests, and then you’ll be able to pick a faction while at the Incontintental Hotel. But which should you pick?

WoW’s Undermine Cartels do not offer powerful gear - only cosmetics and mounts

Each week at the Incontintental Hotel in WoW Undermine, you can pick a faction to support for the week. That means any reputation gains you get in Undermine will go to that specific Cartel, as well as the overarching The Cartels of Undermine renown. You can pick from the following (likely familiar) groups:

Which Undermine Cartel is right for you in WoW? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bilgewater Cartel (/way #2346 39.0 22.1 Rocco Razzboom)

Steamwheedle Cartel (/way #2346 27.1 72.5 Lab Assistant Laszly)

Blackwater Cartel (/way #2346 63.4 16.8 Boatswain Hardee)

Venture Co. (/way #2346 53.2 72.6 Shredz the Scrapper)

Each faction offers very similar items, but ultimately, which Undermine Cartel is the one you should start with in WoW? Well, you have to look at what each faction can offer you, which can be done at the above locations deep within the Undermine region. Each faction offers a variety of toys, mounts, and cosmetics for your D.R.I.V.E. vehicle — a car horn and paint color.

You’ll have a quest that takes you to each faction’s shop as well, so you can take a look in person. However, if I had to pick the best one, it has to be the Steamwheedle Cartel. Your decisions may vary, but I picked it for a few reasons. Green is my favorite color, and I like the sound of the Maniacal Melodies for the horn.

I also like the Steamwheedle Tabard. However, the big winner for me is the Everlasting Noggenfogger Elixir — you can use this classic consumable forever at the cost of 50 silver per use. Noggenfogger Elixir, for those that don’t remember, triggers one of three effects:

For my money, the best Undermine Cartel in WoW is right in Steamwheedle Cartel (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Shrinks your character for 10m or until you right-click the effect.

Slow Fall for 15 seconds or until you right-click the effect.

Transforms you into a Skeleton that can breathe underwater for 10m or until you right-click the effect.

A close second for me in terms of useful Undermine Cartel rep in WoW is the Blackwater Cartel because they have a Shredder mount, and I’m a big fan of those. In addition, they have a Fishing Barge toy, which, if you’re into fishing, is an incredible value.

While I do recommend you visit each faction and make your own informed decision, I think in terms of value, Steamwheedle Cartel is the best pick — all of them will require an intense grind, but I think it will be worth it.

All faction rewards for Undermine Cartels in WoW Undermine

The baseline Undermine Cartel in WoW grants all the really useful equipment — the below lists are purely cosmetic and toys. It’s all about what you want the most out of your time/gameplay. Which aesthetic suits you the best? Here are the choices.

Bilgewater Cartel

The Ol’ Low-and-Slow (G-99 Breakneck Horn): 975 Crystals (Honored)

Bilgewater Cartel Banner (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Honored)

Bilgewater Junkhauler (Pet): 6,500 Crystals (Revered)

Storefront-in-a-Box (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Revered)

Crimson Armored Growler (Mount): 8,125 Crystals (Exalted)

Bilgewater Undermine Tabard (Tabard): 1,675 Crystals (Exalted)

Paint: Redlining Red (G-99 Breakneck Paint): 1,350 Crystals (Exalted)

Steamwheedle Cartel

Maniacal Melodies (G-99 Breakneck Horn): 975 Crystals (Honored)

Steamwheedle Cartel Banner (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Honored)

Eepy (Pet): 6,500 Crystals (Revered)

Everlasting Noggenfogger Elixir (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Revered)

Mean Green Flying Machine (Mount): 11,375 Crystals (Exalted)

Steamwheedle Undermine Tabard (Tabard): 1,625 Crystals (Exalted)

Paint: Goblin Green (G-99 Breakneck Paint): 1,350 Crystals (Exalted)

Blackwater Cartel

The Buzzer (G-99 Breakneck Horn): 975 Crystals (Honored)

Blackwater Cartel Banner (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Honored)

Wavebreaker Mechasaur (Pet): 6,500 Crystals (Revered)

Personal Fishing Barge (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Revered)

Blackwater Shredder Deluxe Mk. 2 (Mount): 8,125 Crystals (Exalted)

Blackwater Undermine Tabard (Tabard): 1,625 Crystals (Exalted)

Paint: Body Roll Blue (G-99 Breakneck Paint): 1,350 Crystals (Exalted)

Venture Co.

The Whole Brass Band (G-99 Breakneck Horn): 975 Crystals (Honored)

Venture Co. Banner (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Honored)

Rocketfist (Pet): 6,500 Crystals (Revered)

Thrownin’ Sawblade (Toy): 5,000 Crystals (Revered)

Ochre Delivery Rocket (Mount): 11,375 Crystals (Exalted)

Venture Co. Undermine Tabard (Tabard): 1,625 (Exalted)

Paint: Yellow Cake Yellow (G-99 Breakneck Paint): 1,350 Crystals (Exalted

)

