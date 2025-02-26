WoW: How to start the Undermine'd campaign

With the arrival of WoW 11.1 comes the next campaign — Undermine’d. It’s going to take players down to the titular city of Undermine and go through a fascinating story involving the Goblin cartels and Trade Prince Jastor Gallywix — the ultimate boss of this storyline. He’s thrown his lot in with Xal’atath, as you will see upon logging into the game. If you’ve got access to this storyline, the cutscene should play as soon as you log onto a max-level character.

Ad

Thankfully, it’s very easy to start the Undermine’d campaign in WoW as well — you just need to have completed the War Within leveling campaign at least once. Then, upon logging in, you’ll receive the quest, When Opportunity Explodes, which leads to Dornogal.

Where to start the Undermine’d campaign in WoW patch 11.1

Once you arrive in Dornogal, you can get When Opportunity Explodes underway and start WoW’s Undermine’d campaign.

Ad

Trending

You should have automatically received the quest upon logging in, but if you didn’t, you need to head to Dornogal’s Foundation Hall at the coordinates (42.2, 27.0) and speak to Renzik “The Shiv.” From there, you need to head down to the Ringing Deeps, either via the Coreway, by flying or taking a flightpath.

Technically, you're now officially on the Undermine'd campaign, but we'll take you through a few more quests (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re going to take a flight path because you have the Khaz Algar Flight Master achievement, take the Opportunity Point flight path down to southern Ringing Deeps. Either way, head to the above location and speak with Monte Gazlowe. Next, you’ll take on Mixed Messages, where you need to pay a toll, and then head down to the Mining Camp nearby.

Ad

Just select the “Quest” option at the toll booth in front of you, and you’ll be able to pass through with no problem. Speak to the three goblins with a slightly yellow glow — Trella, Aberee, and Ishquikle — and you’ll wrap up the next objective. Next, you’ll pick up Miner Investigations (find the Suspicious Canister) and Hostile Work Environment (Defeat Darkfuse enemies).

The Suspicious Canister is easy to find for the WoW Undermine’d campaign — head to the circle on the map and interact with the canister with a white outline, seen below. Then, head to the next objective and inquire about it with Zirdo. Next step — get an employee timecard.

Ad

Before you go south, head north to the Magnifying Glass and interact with the item. Then head south — you’ll see a circle on your mini-map for this objective and a glittering item to interact with.

Left: A lore item, that will be useful for an achievement later. Right: The quest item you need (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Killing the enemies is equally easy if you’re remotely well geared. Just take the time to kill everyone the quest asks you to. While you loot bodies, you’ll probably get a Bounty item, which triggers the Orders of Magnitude quest, which you also turn in with Gazlowe.

Ad

From here, just keep completing the storyline quests you receive, and eventually, you’ll pick up Down Undermine — this will lead you to Undermine proper. Before that, you’ll complete the following quests:

Good, Honest Work

Bloodletting

Into the Gutter

Paranoia Prevention

Snitches Get Stitches

Pamsy’s Prized Pump

BLoody Business

Found Family

X-Treme Chill

Avenge Them

Expanding the Plan

Undermine’s Long Shadow

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback