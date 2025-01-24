WoW reveals Undermine cartels, new dungeon bosses and more coming in patch 11.1

A recent WoW blog revealed a wealth of information about the upcoming Undermine city, and the dungeon that’s coming along with update 11.1. Players will be venturing deeper underground, to the capital of the goblin trade empire: Undermine. If that wasn’t enough, a confrontation with the Trade Prince of the Bilgewater Cartel, Jastor Gallywix, awaits. Despite betraying his people, he still holds a powerful rank and a significant force.

Fans already know that he’s going to be the final boss of the Undermine raid in WoW patch 11.1. But what about some of the content that leads up to that? Blizzard revealed some info about Undermine itself, and the Operation: Floodgate dungeon. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

WoW reveals further information about Undermine in patch 11.1: How to access the new content

Undermine is the new major city coming to WoW in patch 11.1, but if you’re worried it will be difficult to access, don’t be. You will need to complete the Khaz Algar Leveling Campaign to head underground.

Welcome to Undermine! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The following quest chains are required if you want to venture to Undermine in patch 11.1 of WoW The War Within:

Isle of Dorn

Chapter 1 : "Breaking Point"

: "Breaking Point" Chapter 2 : "Earthen Fissures"

: "Earthen Fissures" Chapter 3: "The First Blow"

The Ringing Deeps

Chapter 1: "By Candlelight"

"By Candlelight" Chapter 2: "Dark Revelations"

"Dark Revelations" Chapter 3: "The Monster and the Machine"

Hallowfall

Chapter 1 : "The Guiding Star"

: "The Guiding Star" Chapter 2: "Gathering Shadows"

"Gathering Shadows" Chapter 3: "Hope in Solidarity"

Azj-Kahet

Chapter 1: "Friends in the Dark"

"Friends in the Dark" Chapter 2: "Unraveling the Trapped"

"Unraveling the Trapped" Chapter 3: "Plans Within Plans"

Once you’ve completed these, you can access the quest When Opportunity Explodes, from Gazlowe and Renzik in Dornogal’s Foundation Hall. However, do remember, this won’t be in the game until patch 11.1 officially drops in WoW The War Within. If you’ve unlocked Adventure Mode, you’ve got access to Undermine — provided you complete the quest that leads you there.

There are a few points of interest World of Warcraft players may want to explore in WoW’s Undermine, as well. Blizzard highlighted a few of these in their blog:

Slam Central Station : The rocket train that takes places from the Ringing Deeps to Undermine docks here.

: The rocket train that takes places from the Ringing Deeps to Undermine docks here. Incontintenal Hotel : This is rumored to be one of the “best of the best” in terms of hotels. Paks Topskimmer, the Hotel Concierge also highlights that it’s “centrally located, isn’t full of nasty Darkfuse thugs, and we keep the croach population de-escalated.”

: This is rumored to be one of the “best of the best” in terms of hotels. Paks Topskimmer, the Hotel Concierge also highlights that it’s “centrally located, isn’t full of nasty Darkfuse thugs, and we keep the croach population de-escalated.” The Gallagio : The height of goblin luxury, it’s decorated in brilliant, colorful lights.

: The height of goblin luxury, it’s decorated in brilliant, colorful lights. Demolition Dome: Home to the new PVP arena, the Cage of Carnage. Only the bravest, or most foolhardy fight here.

Which Goblin cartels call Undermine home in WoW patch 11.1?

Gallywix still calls Undermine home - for now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What would a WoW update be without factions to grind? In this case, Undermine is home to several, very familiar Goblin cartels. They’re run by goblins like Monte Gazlowe, Baron Revilgaz, Marin Noggenfogger, and Grimla Fizzlecrank. There are also rumors of a fifth undisclosed Cartel.

While your experience in the Undermine will change based on which cartel you work with on a week-to-week basis, there are no restrictions. You can work with whomever you want to. Each cartel has rewards to unlock as you level up with them, including a new achievement title and a rocket mount called The Topskimmer Special.

The following are the known Goblin cartels:

Bilgewater : Run by Monte Gazlowe. In the overworld, they joined the Horde, but down in Undermine, they need a few more allies. They do business at Bilgewater Flats, near the Demolition Dome.

: Run by Monte Gazlowe. In the overworld, they joined the Horde, but down in Undermine, they need a few more allies. They do business at Bilgewater Flats, near the Demolition Dome. Blackwater : Baron Revilgaz’s crew, they’re one of the newer Goblin cartels. They excel at moving cargo, and it’s even kind of legal. They work out of Blackwater Marina, in Undermine.

: Baron Revilgaz’s crew, they’re one of the newer Goblin cartels. They excel at moving cargo, and it’s even kind of legal. They work out of Blackwater Marina, in Undermine. Steamwheedle : Marin Noggenfogger runs the Steamwheedle — the oldest, and largest of the Goblin cartels. They have their fingers in every pie, but Noggenfogger’s focus is alchemy. They work in the Vatworks area of Undermine.

: Marin Noggenfogger runs the Steamwheedle — the oldest, and largest of the Goblin cartels. They have their fingers in every pie, but Noggenfogger’s focus is alchemy. They work in the Vatworks area of Undermine. Venture Co: Grimla Fizzlecrank’s Venture Co. is likely familiar to older WoW players — they were always out somewhere, strip mining, and deforesting, all in the name of resources. But resources are important. You can find them in The Heaps in Undermine.

The new dungeon Operation: Floodgate features interesting new bosses to match

Geezle Gigazap isn't going to go quietly! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new dungeon in WoW, Operation: Floodgatem, is a race against time to stop the efforts of the Darkfuse and Venture Co. They’re aiming to plow up a dam that would completely flood the Ringing Deeps, and we can’t have that.

There’s also a quest that coincides with this dungeon, Operation: Floodgate: Disposing of the Garbage, from Paks Topskimmer. While we don’t know much about the dungeon yet, we know who the bosses are going to be:

Big M.O.M.M.A.: A prototype mech, it’s piloted by Silva Stratospark. It features a wide array of communications equipment, thanks to the Black Blood experiments by the Darkfuse.

A prototype mech, it’s piloted by Silva Stratospark. It features a wide array of communications equipment, thanks to the Black Blood experiments by the Darkfuse. Demolition Duo: Keeza Quickfuse and Bront were contracted by Gallywix to implement the “explosive restructuring” of the dam itself. Keeza simply loves to destroy, and Bront enjoys doing the dirty work of cleaning up any stragglers.

Keeza Quickfuse and Bront were contracted by Gallywix to implement the “explosive restructuring” of the dam itself. Keeza simply loves to destroy, and Bront enjoys doing the dirty work of cleaning up any stragglers. Swampface: Swampface appears to be an elemental buried beneath the Waterworks riverbed. When it awakens, it will attempt to destroy anything that moves. Unfortunately, that’s probably going to be your party.

Swampface appears to be an elemental buried beneath the Waterworks riverbed. When it awakens, it will attempt to destroy anything that moves. Unfortunately, that’s probably going to be your party. Geezle Gigazap: Gigazap is busily siphoning power for something known as “THE PROJECT.” According to the preview, when cornered, and Gallywix’s secret plans have nearly come to a halt, Geezle will reroute the power that’s supposed to go to Undermine from the dam to themselves. It should make for a challenging encounter.

