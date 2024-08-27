How to unlock Adventure Mode in WoW The War Within

Adventure Mode makes a return in WoW The War Within, after being quite popular in previous expansions like Dragonflight. This mode lets players jump into the game on their alts without being locked down to the main story. It also allows them to do World Quests, and play the game in any order they want. Depending on the leveling approach, this might take longer than intended.

There’s a lot to explore in the game, so unlocking Adventuring Mode might get put off for unlocking Skyriding Glyphs, or other features. However, if you’re like me, and are very alt-focused, you'll want to unlock this feature. Here’s what you need to know.

Unlocking Adventure Mode in WoW The War Within

Adventure Mode will come naturally if you just follow the campaign (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to unlock Adventure Mode in WoW The War Within, it’s more than just hitting level 80. Like in Dragonflight, you also need to complete all the main storyline quests in the expansion's four major zones. This is something that people might skip out on initially, due to how fast people can level to 80 in this expansion.

Grinding the new Delves, dungeons, or side quests are incredible ways to get exp in WoW The War Within. That means you need the following achievements when you hit level 80 to unlock Adventure Mode:

Azj-Kahet: Complete Friends in the Dark, Unraveling the Trapped, and Plans Within Plans storylines.

Complete Friends in the Dark, Unraveling the Trapped, and Plans Within Plans storylines. Hallowfall: Complete The Guiding Star, Gathering Shadows, and Hope in Solidarity storylines.

Complete The Guiding Star, Gathering Shadows, and Hope in Solidarity storylines. The Ringing Deeps: Complete By Candlelight, Dark Revelations, and The Monster and The Machine storylines.

Complete By Candlelight, Dark Revelations, and The Monster and The Machine storylines. The Isle of Dorn: Complete Breaking Point, Earthen Fissures, and The First Blow storylines.

If for some reason you abandoned one of these quests, or don’t know where to go, look for either quest with a shield behind the exclamation mark, or check your quest log. The “campaign” portion will show you where you currently are in the story, or what you need to do to continue.

Even this level 70 can do any dungeon and go anywhere, thanks to Adventure Mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s also worth noting that this unlocks World Quests, though you only gain the rep rewards for these for the first completion of each quest. This is likely due to the change in shared reputation for Warbands. There are plenty of other ways to grind reputation though, such as world events, daily quests, and Rare Monsters.

Once you’ve completed the storyline and hit level 80, you’ll get a notification of your unlocks. This also lets you begin unlocking the Earthen Allied Race, among other things. If you complete the Pathfinder achievement for these zones, you’ll also unlock Steady Flight.

