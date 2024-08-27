All Skyriding Glyph locations in WoW The War Within

WoW The War Within brought back Skyriding Glyphs to encourage exploration of each map and give out awesome rewards. These are often found in incredibly high places, with some notable exceptions. Depending on what addons you’re running, you may already have them pointed out on your map without even knowing. The icon on Handy Notes, for example, is a strange one.

If you’re wondering if it’s worth it to collect all the Skyriding Glyphs in WoW The War Within, the answer is unquestionably yes. One of the new mounts, the Swarmite Skyhunter, comes from unlocking all the Skyriding Glyph locations. If you’re wondering where they are, we will have maps and coordinates below for each zone.

All known Skyriding Glyphs in WoW The War Within expansion

1) Isle of Dorn

Here are all the Isle of Dorn locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Most Isle of Dorn Skyriding Glyph locations in WoW The War Within are easy to spot. However, some are in incredibly high-up locations, so getting to them might take a flight or two. Once you hit level 80 and complete the main campaign/pathfinder achievement, you can change back to Steady Flight, which makes unlocking the below coordinates much easier.

/way #2248 75.8 22.2 The Three Shields

/way #2248 23.1 58.5 Dhar Oztan

/way #2248 37.9 40.9 Storm's Watch

/way #2248 44.5 79.8 Dhar Durgaz

/way #2248 68.2 71.8 Sunken Shield

/way #2248 47.8 26.7 Thul Medran

/way #2248 56.3 17.8 Thunderhead Peak

/way #2248 78.2 42.8 Cinderbrew Meadery

/way #2248 62.1 44.9 Mourning Rise

/way #2248 71.9 47.2 Ironwold

2) The Ringing Deeps

Here are the Ringing Deep locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A few Skyriding Glyph locations in WoW The War Within’s Ringing Deeps are tricky to find. For the most part, they’re just “high in the air”, and are easy to spot. Gundargaz, for example, is between the pipes, so it might not stand out. Another tricky one is Chittering Den, above the waterfall and between some rocks. You won’t see it until you’re facing the waterfall.

/way #2214 63.8 94.8 Abyssal Excavation

/way #2214 69.5 34.5 Chittering Den

/way #2214 49.1 31.6 Gundargaz

/way #2214 62.9 66.0 Taelloch Mine

/way #2214 49.0 66.4 The Living Grotto

/way #2214 57.3 31.3 The Lost Mines

/way #2214 56.2 56.1 The Rumbling Wastes

/way #2214 46.9 10.1 The Stonevault Exterior

/way #2214 46.4 51.8 The Waterworks

3) Hallowfall

These are all the Hallowfall Skyriding Glyph locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are a few tricky checks in Hallowfall for WoW The War Within’s Skyriding Glyph locations. The Fangs, for example, sits atop an incredibly high cliff in this section. You won’t see it unless you’re flying remarkably high.

This is another one that benefits from you having Steady Flight. Conversely, Fortune’s Fall is much closer to the ground, hovering over a wrecked ship in the water. Another awkward one is the Priory of the Sacred Flame’s Skyriding Glyph location in WoW The War Within. It’s above the church itself, off to the right side of the roof.

/way #2215 62.9 51.7 The Fangs

/way #2215 57.4 32.6 Sina's Yearning

/way #2215 63.7 65.6 Sanguine Grasps

/way #2215 69.9 44.2 Dunelle's Kindness

/way #2215 62.8 07.2 Bleak Sand

/way #2215 43.3 52.8 Mereldar

/way #2215 35.4 33.8 Priory of the Sacred Flame

/way #2215 30.7 51.5 Fortune's Fall

/way #2215 45.7 12.4 Velhan's Claim

/way #2215 57.6 64.6 Tenir's Ascent

4) Azj-Kahet

Here are all of the Azj-Kahet Skyriding Glyph locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Azj-Kahet, the final zone of the main story of WoW The War Within, also has the most Skyriding Glyph locations at 11. This is the zone I came back with Steady Flight for deliberately. They’re spread out, and some are in awkward locations, making the experience much easier. A good example is The Siegehold, which is incredibly high up and is hidden by a rocky outcropping above you.

Conversely, The Silken Path is lower, down in one of the caged areas. Another tricky Skyriding Glyph location in WoW The War Within is Ruptured Lake. This one is high in the air, tangled in some of the roots in the sky.

In addition, the Trickling Abyss is hiding among the rocks high in the air, above the path leading upward. You just need to look out for the golden gleam. The Old Sacrificial Pit is another WoW The War Within Skyriding Glyph in an out-of-the-way location - it’s high above the area in the City of Threads.

/way #2255 63.4 13.9 Arathi's End

/way #2255 46.7 21.3 Siegehold

/way #2255 25.2 40.6 Ruptured Lake

/way #2255 42.9 57.2 Eye of Ansurek

/way #2213 13.1 33.8 Old Sacrificial Pit

/way #2213 78.4 71.3 Deepwalker Pass

/way #2255 66.3 84.9 The Maddening Deep

/way #2255 73.2 84.2 Rak-Ush

/way #2255 57.6 57.3 Silken Ward

/way #2255 70.6 25.2 Trickling Abyss

/way #2255 65.4 51.8 Untamed Valley

