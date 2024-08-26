All Hallowfall Arathi Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

The Hallowfall Arathi Renown is a new earnable experience track in WoW The War Within. By completing quests, doing dailies, and finishing other types of content players can earn Renown with this faction to get rewards. These rewards include items, cosmetics, currencies, and even passive bonuses that will apply while in The War Within zones.

Blizzard just recently launched their Early Access to World of Warcraft The War Within on August 22nd. The full launch will be on August 26th for those who didn't purchase the Epic Edition pre-order. This new expansion is the first entry in the planned Worldsoul Saga, which will encompass multiple expansions, all building upon each other's content and stories.

In this article, we will look at the Renown Ranks for the Hallowfall Arathi and what rewards players receive for achieving them.

Trending

How to Increase Hallowfall Arathi Renown in WoW War Within

By doing activates in the Hallowfall area you can progress this new grind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In World of Warcraft's newest expansion, The War Within, players can unlock several Renown tracks. These tracks represent the different factions present in the storyline of this new landmass, Khaz Algar.

There are several ways to increase the amount of Hallowfall Arathi Renown you have in TWW, such as doing the main questline of the Hallowfall zone, completing daily quests for faction representatives, and doing World Quests in Hallowfall.

All Renown Ranks for Hallowfall Arathi in WoW War Within

Blizzard continues to utilize the Renown system introduced in the last few expansions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hallowfall Arathi Renown track in WoW War Within has the standard 25 levels to progress through. Each one will unlock new items, currencies, and passives to help your character on their journey throughout Khaz Algar.

To complete these as quickly as possible, you'll want to focus on finishing all available daily and World Quests, as well as getting a faction tabard if it becomes available. Below we'll list everything you get from gaining experience with this faction:

Renown Level Rewards Level 1 On Temporary Assignment Level 2 Expedition Cape / Armory Access 1 Level 3 Lightning the Way 1 / Radiant Remnant Drops Unlocked Level 4 Void-lit Teachings / Pouch of Resonance Crystals Level 5 Earth-Encrusted Gem / A Tinderbox of Your Own 1 Level 6 Weathered Harbinger Crests Level 7 Armory Access 2 / Valorstones Level 8 Radiant Remnant Drops Increased / Resonance Crystals Level 9 Lighting the Way 2 / Weathered Harbinger Crests Level 10 Expeditionary Tabard Level 11 A Tinderbox of Your Own 2 Level 12 Lighting the Way 4 / Satchel of Resonance Crystals Level 13 Expeditionary Spaulders / Carved Harbinger Crests Level 14 Profession Knowledge / Restored Coffer Key / Valorstones Level 15 Where No Lynx Has Gone Before Level 16 Carved Harbinger Crests / Satchel of Resonance Crystals Level 17 It's Lit! Level 18 Armory Access 3 Level 19 Valorstones / Trove of Resonance Crystals Level 20 Earth-Encrusted Gem Level 21 If It Fits / It Sits Level 22 A Tinderbox of Your Own 3 / Carved Harbinger Crests Level 23 The Light Binds Us All / Finding Beledar / Trove of Resonance Crystals Level 24 A Heroic Reward Level 25 Pushing Back the Darkness / Purchsable Radiant Remnants

Read More: Which is better, World of Warcraft or Elder Scrolls Online?

What does the Hallowfall Arathi Quartermaster sell?

When you've unlocked this vendor you can buy useful items from them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Inside of Hallowfall, you'll be able to access a faction quartermaster. This NPC is named Auralia Steelstrike and sells a host of useful items and cosmetics. In order to purchase from this vendor players will need to have the appropriate Renown rank with the Hallowfall Arathi.

The two currencies that can be used to purchase these items are Resonance Crystals and Artisan's Acruity, so players may need to farm these beforehand.

Below we'll list every item available for purchase and how much of each currency you'll need to afford them:

Name Item Cost Gloves of Irradiating Imprisonment Resonance Crystals x250 Grips of Fading Luminescence Resonance Crystals x250 Wraps of Depleting Brilliance Resonance Crystals x250 Gauntlets of Dimming Fluorescence Resonance Crystals x250 Expeditionary Cape Resonance Crystals x1625 Formula: Enchant Boots - Scout's March Artisan's Acuity x150 Technique: Contract: Hallowfall Arathi Artisan's Acuity x150 Tunic of Irradiating Imprisonment Resonance Crystals x2600 Vest of Fading Luminescence Resonance Crystals x2600 Chainmail of Depleting Brilliance Resonance Crystals x2600 Battleplate of Dimming Fluorescence Resonance Crystals x2600 Expeditionary Spaulders Resonance Crystals x3250 Void-Lit Herbalism Notes Artisan's Acuity x50 Void-Lit Jewelcrafting Notes Artisan's Acuity x50 Void-Lit Leatherworking Notes Artisan's Acuity x50 Void-Lit Skinning Notes Artisan's Acuity x50 Tiberius Resonance Crystals x6500 Trial of Burning Light Resonance Crystals x5000 Vermillion Imperial Lynx Resonance Crystals x8125 Shackled Shadow Resonance Crystals x11375 Beledar's Attunement Resonance Crystals x1000 Radiant Remnant Resonance Crystals x325

Also Read: Raid Story mode is the perfect solution for World of Warcraft's casual vs hardcore conundrum

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback