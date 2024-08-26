  • home icon
All Hallowfall Arathi Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

By Ben C
Modified Aug 26, 2024 04:48 IST
This new TWW faction comes with its on Renown grind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hallowfall Arathi Renown is a new earnable experience track in WoW The War Within. By completing quests, doing dailies, and finishing other types of content players can earn Renown with this faction to get rewards. These rewards include items, cosmetics, currencies, and even passive bonuses that will apply while in The War Within zones.

Blizzard just recently launched their Early Access to World of Warcraft The War Within on August 22nd. The full launch will be on August 26th for those who didn't purchase the Epic Edition pre-order. This new expansion is the first entry in the planned Worldsoul Saga, which will encompass multiple expansions, all building upon each other's content and stories.

In this article, we will look at the Renown Ranks for the Hallowfall Arathi and what rewards players receive for achieving them.

How to Increase Hallowfall Arathi Renown in WoW War Within

By doing activates in the Hallowfall area you can progress this new grind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In World of Warcraft's newest expansion, The War Within, players can unlock several Renown tracks. These tracks represent the different factions present in the storyline of this new landmass, Khaz Algar.

There are several ways to increase the amount of Hallowfall Arathi Renown you have in TWW, such as doing the main questline of the Hallowfall zone, completing daily quests for faction representatives, and doing World Quests in Hallowfall.

All Renown Ranks for Hallowfall Arathi in WoW War Within

Blizzard continues to utilize the Renown system introduced in the last few expansions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hallowfall Arathi Renown track in WoW War Within has the standard 25 levels to progress through. Each one will unlock new items, currencies, and passives to help your character on their journey throughout Khaz Algar.

To complete these as quickly as possible, you'll want to focus on finishing all available daily and World Quests, as well as getting a faction tabard if it becomes available. Below we'll list everything you get from gaining experience with this faction:

Renown Level

Rewards

Level 1

On Temporary Assignment

Level 2

Expedition Cape / Armory Access 1

Level 3

Lightning the Way 1 / Radiant Remnant Drops Unlocked

Level 4

Void-lit Teachings / Pouch of Resonance Crystals

Level 5

Earth-Encrusted Gem / A Tinderbox of Your Own 1

Level 6

Weathered Harbinger Crests

Level 7

Armory Access 2 / Valorstones

Level 8

Radiant Remnant Drops Increased / Resonance Crystals

Level 9

Lighting the Way 2 / Weathered Harbinger Crests

Level 10

Expeditionary Tabard

Level 11

A Tinderbox of Your Own 2

Level 12

Lighting the Way 4 / Satchel of Resonance Crystals

Level 13

Expeditionary Spaulders / Carved Harbinger Crests

Level 14

Profession Knowledge / Restored Coffer Key / Valorstones

Level 15

Where No Lynx Has Gone Before

Level 16

Carved Harbinger Crests / Satchel of Resonance Crystals

Level 17

It's Lit!

Level 18

Armory Access 3

Level 19

Valorstones / Trove of Resonance Crystals

Level 20

Earth-Encrusted Gem

Level 21

If It Fits / It Sits

Level 22

A Tinderbox of Your Own 3 / Carved Harbinger Crests

Level 23

The Light Binds Us All / Finding Beledar / Trove of Resonance Crystals

Level 24

A Heroic Reward

Level 25

Pushing Back the Darkness / Purchsable Radiant Remnants

Read More: Which is better, World of Warcraft or Elder Scrolls Online?

What does the Hallowfall Arathi Quartermaster sell?

When you've unlocked this vendor you can buy useful items from them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Inside of Hallowfall, you'll be able to access a faction quartermaster. This NPC is named Auralia Steelstrike and sells a host of useful items and cosmetics. In order to purchase from this vendor players will need to have the appropriate Renown rank with the Hallowfall Arathi.

The two currencies that can be used to purchase these items are Resonance Crystals and Artisan's Acruity, so players may need to farm these beforehand.

Below we'll list every item available for purchase and how much of each currency you'll need to afford them:

Name

Item Cost

Gloves of Irradiating Imprisonment

Resonance Crystals x250

Grips of Fading Luminescence

Resonance Crystals x250

Wraps of Depleting Brilliance

Resonance Crystals x250

Gauntlets of Dimming Fluorescence

Resonance Crystals x250

Expeditionary Cape

Resonance Crystals x1625

Formula: Enchant Boots - Scout's March

Artisan's Acuity x150

Technique: Contract: Hallowfall Arathi

Artisan's Acuity x150

Tunic of Irradiating Imprisonment

Resonance Crystals x2600

Vest of Fading Luminescence

Resonance Crystals x2600

Chainmail of Depleting Brilliance

Resonance Crystals x2600

Battleplate of Dimming Fluorescence

Resonance Crystals x2600

Expeditionary Spaulders

Resonance Crystals x3250

Void-Lit Herbalism Notes

Artisan's Acuity x50

Void-Lit Jewelcrafting Notes

Artisan's Acuity x50

Void-Lit Leatherworking Notes

Artisan's Acuity x50

Void-Lit Skinning Notes

Artisan's Acuity x50

Tiberius

Resonance Crystals x6500

Trial of Burning Light

Resonance Crystals x5000

Vermillion Imperial Lynx

Resonance Crystals x8125

Shackled Shadow

Resonance Crystals x11375

Beledar's Attunement

Resonance Crystals x1000

Radiant Remnant

Resonance Crystals x325

Also Read: Raid Story mode is the perfect solution for World of Warcraft's casual vs hardcore conundrum

