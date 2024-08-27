  • home icon
All Herbalism Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within and where to find them

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Aug 27, 2024 15:06 IST
Herbalism Knowledge Treasure in WoW
Herbalism Knowledge Treasure in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

World of Warcraft's new expansion, The War Within, brings back the Herbalism Knowledge Treasures that players can collect for +3 Herbalism. Eight of these open-world treasures are scattered across four zones in Khaz Algar. Each zone contains two treasures. Players can only collect them once per character, and some can be difficult to obtain.

The War Within is WoW's 10th expansion and the first installment of the Worldsoul trilogy. Released on August 26, 2024, it marked the return of Knowledge Treasures for all professions.

Keep reading for more information on Herbalism Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within.

Where to find all Herbalism Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within

As mentioned, there are eight Herbalism Treasures scattered across four zones in Khaz Algar.

also-read-trending Trending
Tunneler&#039;s Shovel location in WoW (Image via Blizzard)
Tunneler's Shovel location in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

The treasures and their locations are listed below:

Azj-Kahet Herbalism Knowledge Treasure

  • Tunneler’s Shovel – City of Threads, Azj-Kahet (46.6,15.9)
  • Web-Entangled Lotus – City of Threads, Azj-Kahet (54.8, 20.6)

Hallowfall Herbalism Knowledge Treasure

  • Arathi Garden Trowel – Beledar’s Bounty, Hallowfall (47.7, 63.3)
  • Arathi Herb Pruner – Veneration Grounds, Hallowfall (36.1, 55.0)

Isle of Dorn Herbalism Knowledge Treasure

  • Ancient Flower – Boulder Springs, Isle of Dorn (57.5, 61.5)
  • Dornogal Gardening Scythe – Dornogal (60.6, 29.2)

The Rising Deeps Herbalism Knowledge Treasures

  • Earthen Digging Fork – Gundargaz, The Ringing Deeps (48.3, 34.9)
  • Fungarian Slicer’s Knife – The Ringing Deeps (52.8, 65.8)

If you're close enough, you may see these treasures show up on your minimap. However, note that it won't appear when it's inside a structure or if it's on a different floor/level.

Moreover, you can only loot these treasures once per character. If you have multiple characters of the same profession, each can collect the treasures permanently.

Finally, while you only need (1) Khaz Algar Profession skill to collect the treasures, note that some of these items are located in high-level zones, making it risky to low-level characters. Assess your capabilities accordingly before collecting these treasures.

This wraps up our Herbalism Knowledge Treasures guide in WoW The World Within.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
