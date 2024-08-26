WoW The War Within start time for all regions

World of Warcraft, also known as WoW, is set to release its latest expansion, World of Warcraft The War Within. This marks the tenth expansion for the game and the first entry in the Worldsoul Saga trilogy. Since its announcement, the community has eagerly anticipated the expansion's release, and on August 26, 2024, the wait will finally be over.

However, players who pre-purchased the Epic Edition already gained access to the title on August 22, 2024, during the early access period. Every Epic Edition owner is also entitled to some special in-game rewards. However, this early access is somewhat more limited compared to the global release of the expansion.

This article will look into the expansion's availability for all religions. Read on to find out when you can get your hands on WoW: The War Within.

When Will WoW: The War Within Be Available in All Regions?

A dark new world to be explored (Image via Blizzard)

The War Within expansion for World of Warcraft will be available worldwide on these dates and times:

Early Access: August 22 at 3:00 PM PDT / 6:00 PM EDT

August 22 at 3:00 PM PDT / 6:00 PM EDT Global Launch: August 26 at 3:00 PM PDT / 6:00 PM EDT

Region-specific release times are as follows:

Americas (PDT): August 26 at 3:00 PM

August 26 at 3:00 PM Europe (CEST): August 27 at 12:00 AM

August 27 at 12:00 AM Korea (KST): August 27 at 7:00 AM

August 27 at 7:00 AM ANZ (AEST): August 27 at 8:00 AM

Before the new expansion drops, players should complete any unfinished content from the previous expansion. The release of WoW The War Within will also include a celebratory event for the game's 20th anniversary. These events will feature new missions, dungeon raids, and much more.

A new wave of content to be unlocked in the new expansion (Image via Blizzard)

During the early access period, before the global release, all content from Dragonflight Season 4, including the Radiant Echoes Pre-Patch event, will still be available in the game. In addition to early access, Epic Edition owners will receive special rewards such as upgraded Stormrider’s Attire transmog ensembles and three alternative colors for the Squally pet.

On August 26, servers may undergo maintenance to prepare for the new expansion. The exact downtime has not yet been announced. On September 10, 2024, the expansion will launch its Season 1, featuring Normal and Heroic raid difficulties, Mythic 0 Dungeons, Heroic Seasonal Dungeons, World Bosses, and the first season of PvP content.

