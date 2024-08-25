World of Warcraft: How to get the 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel

World of Warcraft introduced the 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel in their newest expansion, The War Within. This bag is available now for those with Early Access and will be available to all players who own the expansion after its official release on August 26, 2024. Thankfully, getting the bag is very easy so it is basically a free 34-slot upgrade for all players who want to grab it.

The War Within World of Warcraft expansion is Blizzard's newest addition to the acclaimed MMO franchise. The Early Access for this went live on August 22, 2024, and the normal launch will happen on August 26, 2024. Any players who purchased the Epic Edition of TWW will be able to engage in this Early Access window. This expansion is the first of several parts that will make up World of Warcraft's Worldsoul Saga.

In this guide, we're going to explain the fastest way to get the 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel for your WoW characters.

Getting the 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel in World of Warcraft

You'll need to use Skyriding to get here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel in World of Warcraft: The War Within requires you to make your way through the main story of the expansion. By doing this, you'll unlock the new areas introduced in this game update. It's also important to note, that you must be Level 75 or higher to loot this bag.

The zone you'll need to access is called Hallowfall. If you are following the main plotline then this will be the third TWW zone you get to. Once you have access to this area, navigate to the Priory of the Sacred Flame. You'll need to ascend this structure, and thankfully, flying is enabled in this zone, unlike the first area you encounter in this expansion.

You need to be level 75 to interact with the item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At the top of this building, you will see an interactable satchel dangling from one of the stone corners. The bag should be brown and have a purple outline that makes it more visible. Carefully approach the edge, to ensure you don't fall off, and right-click on the bag to obtain it in your inventory.

You should now be able to select this 34-slot Arathor Courier's Satchel as one of your active inventory bags. This will increase your carrying capacity and should make it much less likely that you run out of space while questing through the new zones. If you still need more storage, we recommend also investing in a high-capacity reagent bag.

