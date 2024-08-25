How to get the Parrlok pet from WoW Discord quest

As part of a promotional event between Blizzard and Discord, players can now get the newly added companion, Parrlok in World of Warcraft. This event utilizes Discord's Discovery Quest system, allowing players to gain reward codes by doing certain activities within the versatile social media app. These codes can then be redeemed in-game.

World of Warcraft just opened the Early Access window of The War Within expansion, the full launch for which will take place on August 26, 2024. This is the first of multiple expansion packs that will make up Blizzard's Worldsoul Saga. This expansion will introduce a new zone, allied race, raids, and companions for players to collect and train.

In this guide, we will explain what you need to do on the Discord application to get the World of Warcraft redeemable code for Parrlok.

Getting the World of Warcraft Parrlok pet from Discord

This new pet can be used for battles or simply as an aesthetic choice (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The newest expansion to the long-running franchise, World of Warcraft: The War Within, just launched in Early Access on August 22, 2024, introducing Parrlok. Thankfully, you do not need to purchase access to the early window to get this pet. You will, however, need an active Discord account.

To get this pet, you'll need to stream yourself playing World of Warcraft (or being AFK in the game) to one or more other users. This can either be done in a DM with another user or a public or private server's voice-chat channel.

The first thing to do is select the tab on the left side of your app, which depicts a compass as the icon. This is the Discover menu and from here you can access the Quest sub-menu. Scroll through the available quests until you've reached the one related to World of Warcraft's Parrlok companion. Accept this quest and you're almost done with the process.

Redeeming your Parrlok code is the final step (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you've joined a call or channel, you can navigate to the bottom left of your Discord window and select an icon of a computer monitor with an arrow on it. This will bring up a menu of streaming options. If you intend to stream normally you can max your settings out. However, if you're simply after the pet you may want the lowest ones to save PC resources.

Once you've streamed for 15 minutes, you will notice that the quest has been completed and you can claim your code. With this, open up the Battle.net application and open the Redeem Code menu. Type the code into that box and your Parrlok will arrive promptly in your shared Pet Journal.

