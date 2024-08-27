WoW The War Within: All Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasure locations explored

WoW The War Within has brought back Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasures, which allow you to get free points toward this profession. If you’re stuck on resources and want to get a few skill-ups, these items are a great way to go. There are only a few of them that we’re aware of scattered across each map. We’ll give you a map and coordinates for all of them below.

Each Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within increase your profession level by three points, which is a significant bump. If you’re trying to use faction-based rewards like Hallowfall’s Void-Lit Jewelcrafting Notes, these items could get you closer to the requirements.

All Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasure locations in WoW The War Within

1) The Isle of Dorn

Here are the in-game locations for both items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The first two Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasure locations in WoW The War Within are pretty easy to find. You can find the coordinates below, with one showing up in the new hub city of Dornogal and the other down in Golgrin’s Reach. Just look for the purple glow and pick up the item.

Earthen Gem Pliers (Dornogal): 34.8, 52.2

34.8, 52.2 Gentle Jewel Hammer (Golgrin’s Reach): 63.5, 66.8

2) Ringing Deeps

Here are your Ringing Deeps locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Next up is the Ringing Deeps’ Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within. These are also relatively simple to find. The Carved Stone File can be found in an out-of-the-way spot in Gundagarz. Follow the coordinates below and head into the building. You’ll spot it on a bookshelf, next to a fireplace. The Jeweler’s Delicate Drill is in the cave when you land, but there might be a rare spawn there: Rampaging Blight. The item is along the cave wall.

Carved Stone File (Gundagarz): 48.5, 35.2

48.5, 35.2 Jeweler’s Delicate Drill (The Rumbling Wastes): 57.1, 54.6

3) Hallowfall

The locations of both Hallowfall treasures (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hallowfall also has a pair of relatively easy Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasures for WoW The War Within players to find. The first, the Librarian’s Magnifiers, are on a table upstairs at the below coordinates. For the second, the Arathi Sizing Gauges, head into the building you arrive at and look at the bookshelf for a purple-glowing item.

Librarian’s Magnifiers (Mereldar): 44.6, 50.9

44.6, 50.9 Arathi Sizing Gauges (Beledar’s Bounty): 47.4, 60.6

4) Azj-Kahet

The locations of both Jewelcrafting items in The City of Threads (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Both of the Jewelcrafting Knowledge Treasure locations in Azj-Kahet, predictably, are in the City of Threads. Be careful while exploring this area because you could get caught by the security NPCs and be forced to fight or flee. The Ritual Caster’s Crystal is on a bench behind the NPC at the below coordinates, and the Nerubian Bench Blocks item is on one of the tables—look for the familiar purple glow.

Nerubian Bench Blocks (City of Threads): 56.2, 58.8

56.2, 58.8 Ritual Caster’s Crystal (City of Threads): 47.7, 19.4

