How to farm Undermine Cartel Reputation in WoW (Undermine'd)

Shortly after arriving in Undermine in WoW, you can pick a Cartel Reputation and begin your farming experience. However, before you start killing things, it’s a good idea to figure out which Cartel you want to focus on first. Thereafter, you can begin the process of grinding reputation. Thankfully, you gain reputation with the chosen Cartel and renown with the overarching region at the same time, so you don’t have to do two separate grinds a week.

This can only be done in Undermine proper in World of Warcraft after you’ve begun the Undermine campaign. It helps to also pick a Cartel to focus on for the week, which can be done at the Incontinental Hotel.

Tips for farming Undermine Cartel Reputation in WoW Undermine’d

It’s incredibly important to pick a Cartel before grinding in WoW Undermine’d — you won’t see any World Quests in the region until you do. Thus, make that your first and most important choice. Each World Quest you complete grants 200 reputation for that Cartel.

There are plenty of them to do, and they last about a day or so, so the grind should be fairly easy. When you've completed enough, you'll also get a special assignment for more rep and a cache of useful items/equipment.

Farming up World Quests is easy down in Undermine (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will also want to complete questlines in Undermine for Undermine Cartel reputation in WoW. Storylines grant 2500 reputation in Chapter 1, and 1,000 for Chapters 2, 3, and 4 — these are the only ones available at the time of writing. Side Quests grant between 100-200 Reputation, which also makes them worth completing.

Another great idea is to farm rare mobs when they spawn in Undermine. Normal rares are worth 20, Elites are for 50, and the important, Cartel-summoned rares grant 100 Reputation. Look for Silver Dragon icons on the Undermine map and rush there post-haste.

You can also complete the one-time quests at the Incontinental Hotel — Delves: Site of Madness, Delves: The Sluice Contains the Juice, and Operation: Floodgate: Disposing of the Garbage. These lead you to the new Delves and the Dungeon, so I highly recommend completing them.

The cartel-summoned mobs are bigger and more dangerous, but worth it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are also weekly quests you can take on for Undermine Reputation in WoW — each one grants a whopping 1,000 Reputation. Thus, we recommend not skipping them. They are Many Jobs, Handle It!, Urge to Surge, and Reduce, Reuse, Resell. You can find them at the Incontinental Hotel.

Taking part in these activities every week is a surefire way to get that reputation moving nice and swiftly. In future patches, there will likely also be catch-up mechanics to get reputation even faster, but for now, these are your best options.

