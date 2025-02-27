WoW Undermined: How to complete Surge Pricing weekly quest

WoW’s Undermined update introduced a few new weekly quests to the game — including Surge Pricing. This event has confused quite a few players, but thankfully, we’re here to help get you back on track, picking up weekly rewards. Found in the Incontinental Hotel (Smaks Topskimmer), you can only pick this one up weekly, but it gives you a fantastic coffer of rewards and Renown/Reputation for your weekly Undermine Cartel goals.

What’s likely confused players is how you actually do this quest — picking up the quest is simple. If you aren’t seeing it in-game, it could be that you don’t have the most important part of this quest — the G-99 Breakneck vehicle you get during the main story of WoW Undermined — but if you do have it, you can begin Surge Pricing.

When does the Surge Pricing event take place in WoW?

The Surge Pricing event takes place every half hour on the hour in WoW — so 2:30 am, 3:30 am, 4:30 am, and so on. All you have to do to take part is be online at the half hour and have your D.R.I.V.E. vehicle. As a reminder, this only takes place in Undermine, and you have to get a decent way into the Undermine campaign to take part — you have to at least have your vehicle.

If you want to know when Surge Pricing is going to go on, open your quest log and click the "Events" tab (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, you can only get the weekly rewards once per week. Depending on how much you contribute, you earn a series of “Tip Chests" while the event is active in World of Warcraft. So what do you need to do?

How to complete the WoW Surge Pricing event in WoW

Your tasks are going to vary between a few types of simple missions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’ve taken the Urge to Surge quest, you want to be online for a Surge Pricing event in WoW. When it starts, just hop in your car, and you should immediately be given a “Job” to do. If not, just press 5 on your keyboard — or whatever you remapped the Job button to — and get started!

The more jobs you complete, the more you contribute to the Surge Pricing event in WoW. You may as well take the Many Jobs, Handle It! weekly quest at the same time. This requires you to complete 10 jobs, so doing them simultaneously is pretty helpful. The jobs vary from delivering packages, feeding hungry goblins, and beating up enemies. It’s all very simple stuff.

As you take part, everyone in the area’s completed jobs will start filling a meter. The more you contribute, the greater the quality of Tip Chests you’ll get. It’s very similar to some of the world events in Dragonflight — when you reach a certain threshold you automatically get the Tip Chest.

Sometimes you just have to lend a hand (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As long as you participate and get one of the Tip Chests, that’s enough to complete the Surge Pricing event for the weekly quest — but you may as well keep going and get as much as you can. Completing Urge to Surge grants you Nanny’s Surge Dividends (coffer), 1,000 Renown for the Cartels of Undermine, as well as 1,000 Reputation for your current Undermine Cartel.

