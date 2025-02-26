WoW: Going Goblin Mode achievement guide

WoW’s Undermine’d update features quite a few achievements, including Going Goblin Mode. This one is made up of several smaller achievements, that culminate in one reward — a new Warband Campfire for your character select screen. Depending on how aggressively you pursue these, it shouldn’t take too long to do most of it.

We’ll include relevant coordinates for all items/locations you need to be at, to complete these achievements for the meta achievement of Going Goblin Mode in WoW 11.1. Many of these can also be completed solo; though you’ll likely want to do Adventurer of Undermine, for example, when other players are around.

Required achievements for Going Goblin Mode in WoW

Adventurer of Undermine

Nine-Tenths of the Law

That Can-Do Attitude

Treasures of Undermine

Read Between the Lines

You’re My Friend Now

Some of these are very easy to get (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can complete the achievements for Going Goblin Mode in WoW in any order you please. Some of these can be done in one sitting quite easily, such as Nine-Tenths of the Law. Depending on what’s going on in-game, Adventurer of Undermine could take quite a while, but it can still be done in one day.

As long as you’re in Undermine proper, and have at least begun the Undermine campaign, you can work on these.

1) Adventurer of Undermine

You only need ten of these, thankfully. Keep an eye out! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To complete Adventurer of Undermine in WoW for the Going Goblin Mode achievement, you only need to complete 10 of the events you’ll find below. These special encounters can show up at a variety of times, and others have specific requirements to even begin, someone might need a specific renown, for example.

From what I noticed, several of them can spawn back to back across the map — the summoned events like The Junk-Wall, Slugger the Smart, Flyboy Snooty, and those types of events. The table below shows coordinates, names, and any specific requirements.

Rare Spawn Coordinates Reputation Gain Spawn Condition Scrapbeak /way #2346 68.8 80.4 20 Renown (Daily) Ratspit /way #2346 25.8 35.6 20 Renown (Daily) Tally Doublespeak /way #2346 36.7 45.5 20 Renown (Daily) V.V. Goosworth /way #2346 38.0 78.9 20 Renown (Daily) Thwack /way #2346 54.6 50.6 20 Renown (Daily) S.A.L. /way #2346 41.1 25.6 20 Renown (Daily) Nitro /way #2346 47.0 55.1 20 Renown (Daily) Candy Stickemup /way #2346 42.3 77.3 20 Renown (Daily) Grimewick /way #2346 66.9 33.6 20 Renown (Daily) Swigs Farsight /way #2346 41.4 44.0 20 Renown (Daily) Ephemeral Agent Lathyd /way #2346 25.6 68.4 50 Renown (Weekly) The Junk-Wall /way #2346 64.2 50.4 50 Renown (Weekly) Slugger the Smart /way #2346 52.0 41.2 50 Renown (Weekly) Chief Foreman Gutso /way #2346 57.5 86.6 50 Renown (Weekly) Flyboy Snooty /way #2346 61.9 10.3 50 Renown (Weekly) Scrapchewer /way #2346 57.2 78.6 150 Aligned Cartel - 100 Renown (Weekly) Renown 6 with The Cartels of Undermine/Aligned with Venture Co. (to start) Scrapminer Krazzik at /way #2346 56.68 79.16 M.A.G.N.O. /way #2346 39.8 22.2 150 Aligned Cartel - 100 Renown (Weekly) Renown 6 with The Cartels of Undermine/Aligned with Bilgewater (to start) Ragzy Cashgrab /way #2346 39.99 22.32 Giovante /way #2346 31.1 75.5 150 Aligned Cartel - 100 Renown (Weekly) Renown 6 with The Cartels of Undermine/Aligned with Steamwheedle (to start) Noggenfogger Recall Technician /way #2346 32.02 76.52 Voltstrike the Charged /way #2346 63.2 26.0 150 Aligned Cartel - 100 Renown (Weekly) Renown 6 with The Cartels of Undermine/Aligned with Blackwater (to start) Boatwright Frankle /way #2346 61.47 25.20 Darkfuse Preciptant /way #2346 40.9 92.0 Unknown at this time Renown with The Cartels of Undermine - Canister of Darkfuse Solution required to start - De_pollution Station X1119 /way #2346 40.16 92.19 Gallagio Garbage S.C.R.A.P. Job Locations 20 Renown (Daily) 100% on the event's "Trash Shoveled" Progress bar

2) Nine-Tenths of the Law

Look for these chests and solve their easy puzzles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To get Nine-Tenths of the Law in WoW for Going Goblin Mode, you’ll have to solve a series of very simple trapped chests. The goal for each is to make a series of lines. It won’t take much effort to solve them. The only real hard part can occasionally be finding the chests. Thankfully, we have all the locations.

Once you have all five parts of Gorilion, combine them in your inventory, and that will start a quest. Just go to the quest location, solve it, and you get the Gorilion toy! Easy enough.

Item Chest Coordinates Gorillion Fork Muff's Auto-Locker /way #2346 23.81 45.39 Fork Gorillion Grease Muff's Auto-Locker /way #2346 71.46 85.88 Grease Gorillion Batteries Muff's Auto-Locker /way #2346 75.14 22.95 Batteries Gorillion Engine Muff's Auto-Locker /way #2346 56.66 55.47 Engine Gorillion Chasis Muff's Auto-Locker /way #2346 34.31 82.86 Chasis

3) That Can-Do Attitude

Finding these cans is such a pain (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That Can-Do Attitude might be the most annoying part of Going Goblin Mode in WoW. There don’t appear to be any defined spawn locations of the cans — just wander the streets and check near houses. When you see one, repeatedly click them.

Eventually, you’ll get this achievement. It appears you need to click the cans 25 times. Clicking the same one does appear to count right now, if that changes, we’ll update. You should be able to get a few good kicks out of each can.

4) Treasures of Undermine

Here's the "Potent Potable" (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I’ve stumbled accidentally into quite a few of the treasures for this part of Going Goblin Mode in WoW. There isn’t a giant mountain of them, and frankly, they are in easy-to-spot locations for the most part. Just look for the purple glow when you’re at the proper coordinates. They might be under stairs, on desks, things of that nature. Check the table below for all the information.

Treasure Coordinates Unexploded Fireworks 48.45 42.93 Fireworks Hat 57.84 52.69 Blackened Dice 38.96 59.63 Potent Potable 69.65 21.64 Papa's Prized Putter 74.65 80.12 Particularly Nice Lamp 39.38 61.07 Marooned Floatmingo 63.81 32.20 Crumpled Schematics 42.28 82.31 Suspicious Book 49.88 66.18 Exploded Plunger 49.70 90.27 Lonely Tub 59.25 18.87 Abandoned Toolbox 40.84 21.27 Unsupervised Takeout 26.69 42.88 Uncracked Cold Ones 53.41 52.74 Trick Deck of Cards 43.64 51.55

5) Read Between the Lines

This one, for example, is found in Ringing Deeps before you get to Undermine (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Read Between the Lines is a pretty simple achievement to get, but it does require you to also scour the Undermine far and wide. However, only one of them is locked behind story completion. Gallywix’s Notes can only be found once you’ve completed Chapter 4 of the 11.1 campaign. Just look for the magnifying glass on the minimap. That’s the item you’re looking for.

Rocket Drill Safety Manual (Ringing Deeps): /way #2214 72.91 73.14 1 Rocket Drill Safety Manual

/way #2214 72.91 73.14 1 Rocket Drill Safety Manual First Half of Noggenfogger’s Journal (Sewer Entrance): /way #2346 40.40 28.51 2 First Half of Noggenfogger's Journal

/way #2346 40.40 28.51 2 First Half of Noggenfogger's Journal Extractor Drill X-78 Safety Guide (In Cave - Ringing Deeps): /way #2214 68.02 96.50 3 Extractor Drill X-78 Safety Guide

/way #2214 68.02 96.50 3 Extractor Drill X-78 Safety Guide Misplaced Work Order (Has been known to bug out): /way #2346 65.62 14.21 4 Misplaced Work Order

/way #2346 65.62 14.21 4 Misplaced Work Order A Threatening Letter: /way #2346 27.31 70.85 5 A Threatening Letter

/way #2346 27.31 70.85 5 A Threatening Letter Second Half of Noggenfogger’s Journal (Sewer Entrance): /way #2346 32.91 58.80 6 Second Half of Noggenfogger's Journal

/way #2346 32.91 58.80 6 Second Half of Noggenfogger's Journal Gallywix’s Notes (In Cave): /way #2346 58.58 59.32 7 Gallywix's Notes

6) You’re My Friend Now

These grabbable rats are a little out of the way, but it never hurts to make more friends (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The final part of Going Goblin Mode in WoW is You’re My Friend Now — or maybe not, depending on how you approach these. For this quest, you need to grab a series of five rats. However, some players have pointed out that you might have to click the buff off once you have one before you can grab another. Keep that in mind, if you find you’re having trouble.

Locations of all five rats

/way 43.59, 11.31 under the stands on a dumpster

/way 28.48, 55.79 second floor on a trash can - Undermine Visitor Center

/way 35.95, 85.63 on the railing

/way 65.26, 88.26 in a burrow

/way 65.86, 43.95 by a fake palm tree

