WoW: Going Goblin Mode achievement guide

WoW’s Undermine’d update features quite a few achievements, including Going Goblin Mode. This one is made up of several smaller achievements, that culminate in one reward — a new Warband Campfire for your character select screen. Depending on how aggressively you pursue these, it shouldn’t take too long to do most of it.
We’ll include relevant coordinates for all items/locations you need to be at, to complete these achievements for the meta achievement of Going Goblin Mode in WoW 11.1. Many of these can also be completed solo; though you’ll likely want to do Adventurer of Undermine, for example, when other players are around.
Required achievements for Going Goblin Mode in WoW
- Adventurer of Undermine
- Nine-Tenths of the Law
- That Can-Do Attitude
- Treasures of Undermine
- Read Between the Lines
- You’re My Friend Now
You can complete the achievements for Going Goblin Mode in WoW in any order you please. Some of these can be done in one sitting quite easily, such as Nine-Tenths of the Law. Depending on what’s going on in-game, Adventurer of Undermine could take quite a while, but it can still be done in one day.
As long as you’re in Undermine proper, and have at least begun the Undermine campaign, you can work on these.
1) Adventurer of Undermine
To complete Adventurer of Undermine in WoW for the Going Goblin Mode achievement, you only need to complete 10 of the events you’ll find below. These special encounters can show up at a variety of times, and others have specific requirements to even begin, someone might need a specific renown, for example.
From what I noticed, several of them can spawn back to back across the map — the summoned events like The Junk-Wall, Slugger the Smart, Flyboy Snooty, and those types of events. The table below shows coordinates, names, and any specific requirements.
2) Nine-Tenths of the Law
To get Nine-Tenths of the Law in WoW for Going Goblin Mode, you’ll have to solve a series of very simple trapped chests. The goal for each is to make a series of lines. It won’t take much effort to solve them. The only real hard part can occasionally be finding the chests. Thankfully, we have all the locations.
Once you have all five parts of Gorilion, combine them in your inventory, and that will start a quest. Just go to the quest location, solve it, and you get the Gorilion toy! Easy enough.
3) That Can-Do Attitude
That Can-Do Attitude might be the most annoying part of Going Goblin Mode in WoW. There don’t appear to be any defined spawn locations of the cans — just wander the streets and check near houses. When you see one, repeatedly click them.
Eventually, you’ll get this achievement. It appears you need to click the cans 25 times. Clicking the same one does appear to count right now, if that changes, we’ll update. You should be able to get a few good kicks out of each can.
4) Treasures of Undermine
I’ve stumbled accidentally into quite a few of the treasures for this part of Going Goblin Mode in WoW. There isn’t a giant mountain of them, and frankly, they are in easy-to-spot locations for the most part. Just look for the purple glow when you’re at the proper coordinates. They might be under stairs, on desks, things of that nature. Check the table below for all the information.
5) Read Between the Lines
Read Between the Lines is a pretty simple achievement to get, but it does require you to also scour the Undermine far and wide. However, only one of them is locked behind story completion. Gallywix’s Notes can only be found once you’ve completed Chapter 4 of the 11.1 campaign. Just look for the magnifying glass on the minimap. That’s the item you’re looking for.
- Rocket Drill Safety Manual (Ringing Deeps): /way #2214 72.91 73.14 1 Rocket Drill Safety Manual
- First Half of Noggenfogger’s Journal (Sewer Entrance): /way #2346 40.40 28.51 2 First Half of Noggenfogger's Journal
- Extractor Drill X-78 Safety Guide (In Cave - Ringing Deeps): /way #2214 68.02 96.50 3 Extractor Drill X-78 Safety Guide
- Misplaced Work Order (Has been known to bug out): /way #2346 65.62 14.21 4 Misplaced Work Order
- A Threatening Letter: /way #2346 27.31 70.85 5 A Threatening Letter
- Second Half of Noggenfogger’s Journal (Sewer Entrance): /way #2346 32.91 58.80 6 Second Half of Noggenfogger's Journal
- Gallywix’s Notes (In Cave): /way #2346 58.58 59.32 7 Gallywix's Notes
6) You’re My Friend Now
The final part of Going Goblin Mode in WoW is You’re My Friend Now — or maybe not, depending on how you approach these. For this quest, you need to grab a series of five rats. However, some players have pointed out that you might have to click the buff off once you have one before you can grab another. Keep that in mind, if you find you’re having trouble.
Locations of all five rats
- /way 43.59, 11.31 under the stands on a dumpster
- /way 28.48, 55.79 second floor on a trash can - Undermine Visitor Center
- /way 35.95, 85.63 on the railing
- /way 65.26, 88.26 in a burrow
- /way 65.86, 43.95 by a fake palm tree
