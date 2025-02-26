WoW: How to unlock new Warband Campfire screens

The WoW character select screen now has some new Warband Campfire screens to pick from, thanks to the Undermine’d update! Even better, you can set up multiple groups of four characters, each with a different Warband Campfire. While the developers gave one of these out for free, simply by logging in, the others will require a significant grind.
Of course, that depends on how you treated the game before the WoW update. You may have one of the Warband Campfire screens already if you were a diligent enough explorer during Season 1 of The War Within. Here’s what we know about the new Campfire screens.
How to unlock the new Warband Campfire screens in WoW Undermine’d
There are a total of four new Warband Campfire screens you can unlock in WoW’s Undermine’d update. One of these, Freywold Spring, could potentially also be unlocked alongside the Ohn’aharan Overlook. It requires an achievement players could already have completed, All That Khaz. Below, you’ll see the requirements to get all four of the new looks.
- Ohn’aharan Overlook: Automatically unlocked
- Cultists’ Quay: Progress Season 2 Delver’s Journey
- Freywold Spring: “All That Khaz” Achievement
- Gallagio Grand Gallery: “Going Goblin Mode” Achievement
Unfortunately, we don’t know what the Season 2 Delver’s Journey will require just yet; the Season doesn’t even begin until next week (likely, March 4, 2025). All That Khaz, however, is one that you could already have — the requirements for it have been listed below:
- Khaz Algar Flight Master: Visit each Flight Master in Khaz Algar to discover their flight points for your Warband.
- Loremaster of Khaz Algar: Complete the Khaz Algar quest achievements listed.
- Khaz Algar Diplomat: Reach max renown with each of the reputations listed.
- Khaz Algar Glyph Hunter: Complete the Glyph Hunter achievements in Khaz Algar’s regions.
- Khaz Algar Lore Hunter: Discover lore objects across Khaz Algar.
- Allied Races: Earthen: Complete the War Within storylines listed.
The Flight Paths are incredibly easy — you just head to every one of them in the Khaz Algar regions. Loremaster is also easy enough. You just complete the storylines the game wants you to complete. Diplomat is just a reputation grind. If you’re active enough, you may already have that done. Glyph Hunter, we’ve covered in the past.
When you’ve completed the appropriate storylines, you’ll also unlock Earthen. It’s likely you’ve already got that complete. However, the Lore Hunter achievement is the most tedious one out of the bunch. Below, you’ll find a sheet with the locations of all the lore items.
Going Goblin Mode requirements
- Adventurer of Undermine: Complete 10 of the following special encounters across Undermine.
- Nine-Tenths of the Law: Successfully unlock all five of Muff’s Auto-Lockers throughout Undermine.
- That Can-Do Attitude: Find enlightenment by cleaning the streets of Undermine by kicking Discarded Cans.
- Treasures of Undermine: Discover the hidden treasures across Undermine.
- Read Between the Lines: Read Between the Lines: Read the following lore books in Undermine.
- You’re My Friend Now: Make friends with all 5 Grabbable Rats in Undermine.
As this content is new, we’re still working on unlocking everything for Going Goblin Mode in WoW. We will have further information soon. Perhaps the easiest one is Adventurer of Undermine. We’ve done several of these in one sitting. Just look for the Silver Dragon icons on the map, and head to them until you’ve done at least ten.
Completing the objectives for each of the Warband Campfire screens in WoW will unlock that for you permanently. When we know more about the Season 2 Delve Journey, we will cover that appropriately here.
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- Blizzard explains plans on affordable WoW neighborhood Housing system with “Home for Everyone” mantra
- Blizzard Entertainment confirms Vault completion won’t change in WoW The War Within Season 2 for Delves
- WoW vows long-term commitment to improving new player experience in Midnight, Last Titan, and beyond