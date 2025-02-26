WoW: How to unlock new Warband Campfire screens

The WoW character select screen now has some new Warband Campfire screens to pick from, thanks to the Undermine’d update! Even better, you can set up multiple groups of four characters, each with a different Warband Campfire. While the developers gave one of these out for free, simply by logging in, the others will require a significant grind.

Of course, that depends on how you treated the game before the WoW update. You may have one of the Warband Campfire screens already if you were a diligent enough explorer during Season 1 of The War Within. Here’s what we know about the new Campfire screens.

How to unlock the new Warband Campfire screens in WoW Undermine’d

There are a total of four new Warband Campfire screens you can unlock in WoW’s Undermine’d update. One of these, Freywold Spring, could potentially also be unlocked alongside the Ohn’aharan Overlook. It requires an achievement players could already have completed, All That Khaz. Below, you’ll see the requirements to get all four of the new looks.

As you can see, I've still got some work to do (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ohn’aharan Overlook: Automatically unlocked

Automatically unlocked Cultists’ Quay: Progress Season 2 Delver’s Journey

Progress Season 2 Delver’s Journey Freywold Spring: “All That Khaz” Achievement

“All That Khaz” Achievement Gallagio Grand Gallery: “Going Goblin Mode” Achievement

Unfortunately, we don’t know what the Season 2 Delver’s Journey will require just yet; the Season doesn’t even begin until next week (likely, March 4, 2025). All That Khaz, however, is one that you could already have — the requirements for it have been listed below:

Khaz Algar Flight Master: Visit each Flight Master in Khaz Algar to discover their flight points for your Warband.

Visit each Flight Master in Khaz Algar to discover their flight points for your Warband. Loremaster of Khaz Algar: Complete the Khaz Algar quest achievements listed.

Complete the Khaz Algar quest achievements listed. Khaz Algar Diplomat: Reach max renown with each of the reputations listed.

Reach max renown with each of the reputations listed. Khaz Algar Glyph Hunter: Complete the Glyph Hunter achievements in Khaz Algar’s regions.

Complete the Glyph Hunter achievements in Khaz Algar’s regions. Khaz Algar Lore Hunter: Discover lore objects across Khaz Algar.

Discover lore objects across Khaz Algar. Allied Races: Earthen: Complete the War Within storylines listed.

The Flight Paths are incredibly easy — you just head to every one of them in the Khaz Algar regions. Loremaster is also easy enough. You just complete the storylines the game wants you to complete. Diplomat is just a reputation grind. If you’re active enough, you may already have that done. Glyph Hunter, we’ve covered in the past.

When you’ve completed the appropriate storylines, you’ll also unlock Earthen. It’s likely you’ve already got that complete. However, the Lore Hunter achievement is the most tedious one out of the bunch. Below, you’ll find a sheet with the locations of all the lore items.

Lore Item Location Coordinates Hints Watcher of the South Isle of Dorn 42.09 80.31 Top of a mountain Galan's Edict Isle of Dorn 37.31 52.52 Underwater Stone of The Unbound Isle of Dorn 44.10 30.09 Near stone wall Watcher of the North Isle of Dorn 57.21 20.03 Top of a mountain Titan Console Isle of Dorn 78.11 27.82 On an island Wax-Drenched Sign The Ringing Deeps 50.20 58.32 Near rocks Kobold Warning Sign The Ringing Deeps 64.91 56.08 Northern wall in Tealloch Submerged Sign The Ringing Deeps 51.50 72.39 In small pond Warning: Collapsed Tunnel The Ringing Deeps 71.40 42.41 In small cave A Skull on a Sign The Ringing Deeps 39.31 17.39 Behind the pillar A Weathered Tome Hallowfall 78.20 40.42 In a narrow passage A Tattered Note Hallowfall 71.40 36.71 Hidden on rocks A Scout's Journal Hallowfall 62.22 45.63 In water A Worn Down Book Hallowfall 25.11 53.70 On the ground near stones Captain's Chest Hallowfall 25.70 38.53 Underwater - Between ship wrecks Mad Nerubian Azj-Kahet 54.10 18.90 On the wall Kah'teht Azj-Kahet 75.40 33.33 Near the Waterfall Weathered Shadecaster Azj-Kahet 71.12 62.31 Top of tower Forgotten Shadecaster City of Threads 58.39 89.51 Top - On Flying platform Neglected Shadecaster City of Threads 08.50 30.59 Top level - above the city

Going Goblin Mode requirements

Adventurer of Undermine: Complete 10 of the following special encounters across Undermine.

Nine-Tenths of the Law: Successfully unlock all five of Muff’s Auto-Lockers throughout Undermine.

That Can-Do Attitude: Find enlightenment by cleaning the streets of Undermine by kicking Discarded Cans.

Treasures of Undermine: Discover the hidden treasures across Undermine.

Read Between the Lines: Read Between the Lines: Read the following lore books in Undermine.

You’re My Friend Now: Make friends with all 5 Grabbable Rats in Undermine.

These events pop up pretty frequently in Undermine, so keep an eye out (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As this content is new, we’re still working on unlocking everything for Going Goblin Mode in WoW. We will have further information soon. Perhaps the easiest one is Adventurer of Undermine. We’ve done several of these in one sitting. Just look for the Silver Dragon icons on the map, and head to them until you’ve done at least ten.

Completing the objectives for each of the Warband Campfire screens in WoW will unlock that for you permanently. When we know more about the Season 2 Delve Journey, we will cover that appropriately here.

