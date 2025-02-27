WoW The War Within Season 2 raid schedule (all difficulties)

WoW The War Within Season 2 has commenced, taking players into the Undermine region for The Liberation of Undermine — and that means it’s almost time to raid. Players typically get a week or so to get ready to raid — it would be awkward to unlock all the competitive content the day all the storyline content drops, so there’s a bit of a delay. While the Normal, Heroic, and Mythic raids will all open at the same time, as we experienced in Dragonflight and beyond, LFR will have a separate schedule.

You’ll want to start participating in events in Undermine, like the Surge Pricing weekly, and gearing up as best you can before the raid starts. While the normal raids have no minimum item level, your friends might object if you are undergeared. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Season 2 WoW The War Within raid schedule?

The Normal, Heroic, and Mythic raids for WoW The War Within Season 2 will open on March 4, 2025. The raid, titled The Liberation of Undermine, takes place in the Ringing Deeps and will have 8 bosses. Launching alongside this is the Mythic+ rotation, competitive PVP, and the Season 2 Delve content.

The fights in The Liberation of Undermine promise to be quite interesting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s no minimum item level requirement for this. That will be up to whatever raid group or PUG (pick-up group) you wind up joining in WoW for the Season 2 raid. However, we do have an idea of what the item level drops are going to be for each difficulty:

Looking for Raid: 623-632

Normal: 636-645

Heroic: 649-658

Mythic: 662-672

As is standard with WoW raids, Season 2’s Looking for Raid (LFR) difficulty will have a specific schedule that players will have to adhere to. It’s a solid way for players to catch up and get ready for Normal difficulty if they haven’t been gearing up. However, LFR does have a minimum Item Level of 606 to enter.

By the time March ends, players interested in the Looking for Raid difficulty will be able to play through all four wings of the raid. You’ll find the full schedule for WoW Season 2 - The Liberation of Undermine LFR difficulty below:

Week of March 4, 2025: LFR Wing 1 (Shock and Awesome) - Cauldron of Carnage, Rik Reverb.

LFR Wing 1 (Shock and Awesome) - Cauldron of Carnage, Rik Reverb. Week of March 11, 2025: LFR Wing 2 (Maniacal Machinist) - Sprocketmonger Lockenstock, Stix Bunkjunker.

LFR Wing 2 (Maniacal Machinist) - Sprocketmonger Lockenstock, Stix Bunkjunker. Week of March 18, 2025: LFR Wing 3 (Two Heads Are Better) - Vexie and the Geargrinders, One-Armed Bandit, Mug’Zee.

LFR Wing 3 (Two Heads Are Better) - Vexie and the Geargrinders, One-Armed Bandit, Mug’Zee. Week of March 25, 2025: LFR Wing 4 (The Chrome King) - Chrome King Gallywix

Chrome King Gallywix is hiding at the end of the Gallatio, with a mecha made to look like his own face (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another interesting facet of Season 2 of WoW The War Within is that the Story Mode is back. The Story Mode is an easier version of the final boss of a raid, so you can just go in and complete the story, albeit with no loot. It may have a separate unlock and if that’s the case, we’ll update you accordingly.

