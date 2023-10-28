World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 3 guide: Amirdrassil's raid schedule

The final major raid for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope. As season 3 kicks off, this content drop will take place for the Dragonflight expansion, leading players to nine new bosses, a potential legendary weapon, and so much more.

While this content won’t open up when the third season begins, players won’t have to wait long for this or the other competitive content to begin in the game.

Fyrakk and the Druids of the Flame seek the power of this new World Tree, and it’s up to the Alliance and the Horde in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to save Amirdrassil from the flames of chaos.

What is the raid schedule for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Amirdrassil?

Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope opens its doors officially on November 14, 2023. As is tradition in World of Warcraft, the third season of Dragonflight kicks off a week after the initial patch, which is 10.2.

All four difficulties of this raid—Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic—open up at the same time for Amirdrassin in World of Warcraft, but that’s where the similarities end. This raid has the more casual Raid Finder difficulty.

In this raid tier, virtually any player can dive in, whether to learn the mechanics of the fights or simply to get better gear before Normal/Heroic/Mythic. While the other raids don’t have a hard minimum item level, if your gear level is too low, groups are less likely to take you. Here are the requirements for Amirdrassil’s Raid Finder.

Raid Finder requirements

Level: 70

Minimum Item Level: 424

Raid Finder also unlocks in waves. Every two weeks, players will have a new wing of bosses to fight. This doesn't happen in Normal/Heroic/Mythic, as players can dive into the raid at those levels and shoot for completion in one sitting. Of course, such an outcome is up to the skill of the players.

Below is the list of all dates for Raid Finder and which bosses will be available per wing of the encounter.

Raid Finder Unlock Schedule

Raid Finder Wing 1 (November 14): Gnarlroot, Igira the Cruel, Smolderon (Incarnates Wake)

Gnarlroot, Igira the Cruel, Smolderon (Incarnates Wake) Raid Finder Wing 2 (November 21): Volcoross, Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (Molten Incursion)

Volcoross, Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (Molten Incursion) Raid Finder Wing 3 (November 28): Council of Dreams, Nymume, Weaver of the Cycle (The Viridian Weave)

Council of Dreams, Nymume, Weaver of the Cycle (The Viridian Weave) Raid Finder Wing 4 (December 12): Tinder Sageswift, Seer of the Flame, Fyrakk the Blazing (Fate of Amirdrassil)

There are some truly amazing rewards in World of Warcraft’s upcoming raid. Perhaps the most interesting is the upcoming legendary weapon for Warriors, Paladins, and Death Knights: Fyr’alath, the Dream Render. At this time, however, it’s unclear how this will be unlocked.

On November 14, 2023, begins the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion’s final raid: Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. There are new bosses, a new set of tier gear for all classes, and plenty of achievements to unlock.