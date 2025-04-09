WoW: Best classes and specs for Delving, explored

Delving in WoW is still a relatively new concept, and some players feel intimidated by the prospect. You don’t have to do them alone, though! While it’s mostly marketed as a solo activity with an NPC ally (Brann Bronzebeard at this point in time), you’re more than free to do it with guildmates, random players, or whomever you’d like. That said, while Delves in WpW might sound intimidating, they really aren’t.
Technically speaking, pretty much every class can be great for Delving. Don’t be discouraged from trying, no matter what spec or class you’re running. Some might have a harder time than others, sure, but it won't be as frustrating as you think it would. There are some great rewards for it this season, so if you’re unsure of Delves, read on.
Best classes and specs for Delving in WoW
While most classes and specs are great for Delving, I have to say that tank specs probably have the easiest time. Just go in with DPS Brann, and you’ll wipe the floor with Tier 8, 9, 10, and 11 Delves with very little difficulty.
No matter what tank you’re playing, whether it’s Protection Warrior, Protection Paladin, Vengeance Demon Hunter, Blood Death Knight or Brewmaster Monk, they have all the tools needed to survive and dump out tons of damage.
It’s not just tanks that can stomp their way through Delves/Delving in WoW, either. Personally, I’ve had an incredibly easy time soloing as a Retribution Paladin, and as a Frost Mage.
Retribution Paladins can heal, have lots of armor, plenty of damage, and of course, Bubble and Lay on Hands to alternate between to keep themselves alive. Frost Mages are the kings of kiting, and can drop plenty of crits while enemies struggle to catch up to them. For either class, I prefer Healer Brann, just in case things get out of hand.
Finally, I think Pet Classes also have an easy time — particularly Beast Mastery Hunter and Demonology Warlock. Heck, Beast Mastery Hunters stomp so hard, you probably won’t even need healer Brann. DPS Brann is more than sufficient. Demonology Warlock has lots of allies, AoE, survivability tools, and are just tough to deal with in general.
If I had to pick my five favorite classes and specs for Delving in WoW, though, here’s what I’d have to pick:
- Vengeance Demon Hunter
- Protection Paladin
- Demonology Warlock
- Beast Mastery Hunter
- Blood Death Knight
There are plenty of other, excellent picks, as I described above for Delving in WoW. Don’t think that just because I left your class/spec off, that they aren’t any good. For example, I didn’t pick any healers. I just think healers are a little slower to Delve with.
There likely are players who will no doubt prove me wrong — that’s just my take on them. I’m so used to going in as a Retribution Paladin these days, so that’s what I’ll pick over almost anything. At the end of the day, pick what you're most comfortable playing, and you'll do just fine.
