WoW: Best classes and specs for Delving, explored

Delving in WoW is still a relatively new concept, and some players feel intimidated by the prospect. You don’t have to do them alone, though! While it’s mostly marketed as a solo activity with an NPC ally (Brann Bronzebeard at this point in time), you’re more than free to do it with guildmates, random players, or whomever you’d like. That said, while Delves in WpW might sound intimidating, they really aren’t.

Ad

Technically speaking, pretty much every class can be great for Delving. Don’t be discouraged from trying, no matter what spec or class you’re running. Some might have a harder time than others, sure, but it won't be as frustrating as you think it would. There are some great rewards for it this season, so if you’re unsure of Delves, read on.

Best classes and specs for Delving in WoW

While most classes and specs are great for Delving, I have to say that tank specs probably have the easiest time. Just go in with DPS Brann, and you’ll wipe the floor with Tier 8, 9, 10, and 11 Delves with very little difficulty.

Ad

Trending

Protection Warriors (and other tanks) have a nice, easy time in Delves (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

No matter what tank you’re playing, whether it’s Protection Warrior, Protection Paladin, Vengeance Demon Hunter, Blood Death Knight or Brewmaster Monk, they have all the tools needed to survive and dump out tons of damage.

Ad

It’s not just tanks that can stomp their way through Delves/Delving in WoW, either. Personally, I’ve had an incredibly easy time soloing as a Retribution Paladin, and as a Frost Mage.

Retribution Paladins can heal, have lots of armor, plenty of damage, and of course, Bubble and Lay on Hands to alternate between to keep themselves alive. Frost Mages are the kings of kiting, and can drop plenty of crits while enemies struggle to catch up to them. For either class, I prefer Healer Brann, just in case things get out of hand.

Ad

Retribution Paladins are incredibly durable, have tons of AoE, and smash through Delves (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, I think Pet Classes also have an easy time — particularly Beast Mastery Hunter and Demonology Warlock. Heck, Beast Mastery Hunters stomp so hard, you probably won’t even need healer Brann. DPS Brann is more than sufficient. Demonology Warlock has lots of allies, AoE, survivability tools, and are just tough to deal with in general.

Ad

If I had to pick my five favorite classes and specs for Delving in WoW, though, here’s what I’d have to pick:

Vengeance Demon Hunter

Protection Paladin

Demonology Warlock

Beast Mastery Hunter

Blood Death Knight

There are plenty of other, excellent picks, as I described above for Delving in WoW. Don’t think that just because I left your class/spec off, that they aren’t any good. For example, I didn’t pick any healers. I just think healers are a little slower to Delve with.

Ad

There likely are players who will no doubt prove me wrong — that’s just my take on them. I’m so used to going in as a Retribution Paladin these days, so that’s what I’ll pick over almost anything. At the end of the day, pick what you're most comfortable playing, and you'll do just fine.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More