WoW The War Within Season 2: All Delve progression rewards and new Delve Variants

WoW The War Within Season 2 is here, which means it’s time to dig into a new series of Delve progression rewards. Depending on the difficulty of the Delve you take part in, you’ll receive points that go towards filling up a bar in Dornogal — with none other than Brann Bronzebeard himself. Players will have an overarching goal, a few quests to complete, and plenty of rewards to claim.

Ad

Completing the objectives, including other rewards, will grant players a skin for their Delver’s Gob-Trotter mount — unlocked in this season. Depending on how hard you challenge yourself, this could take a pretty intense grind, though. Here’s what you need to know going into this season.

All Delve progression rewards to unlock in WoW The War Within Season 2

There are ten rewards across the Delve progression system in WoW The War Within Season 2. The story this time revolves around Brann Bronzebeard’s missing hat, and the Nemesis this time is The Underpin, which can be found in Tier 8 Delves. It’s a long journey though, and to complete it all, you’ll need 42,000 Delver’s Journey points. Here’s how you claim them.

Ad

Trending

As you can see, I did not grind very hard in Season One (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 4 Bountiful Delves reward 50 Delver’s Journey.

Tier 5 Bountiful Delves reward 75 Delver’s Journey.

Tier 6 Bountiful Delves reward 100 Delver’s Journey.

Tier 7 Bountiful Delves reward 125 Delver’s Journey.

Tier 8 Bountiful Delves reward 150 Delver’s Journey.

Opening a Bountiful Coffer with a Restored Coffer Key rewards 250 Delver’s Journey on any tier.

Looting the Archaic Cipher Key from end of Delve Chests, and turning in the weekly quest “The Key to Success” rewards 1,500 Delver’s Journey.

Ad

This is an incredibly lengthy grind, but people who prefer Delves to raiding might not mind this. To coincide with the grind, there are new Delve progression rewards at each milestone in WoW The War Within Season 2. Here’s what you can claim.

Progression Reward Description 4,200 Delver's Gob-Trotter Schematic: Flamethrower Delver's Gob-Trotter Flamethrower Schematic from Reno Jackson in Dornogal 8,400 Delver's Gob-Trotter Schematic: Pipes Delver's Gob-Trotter Pipes Schematic from Reno Jackson in Dornogal 12,600 Delver's Gob-Trotter Schematic: Harpoon Delver's Gob-Trotter Harpoon Schematic from Reno Jackson in Dornogal 16,800 Delver's Gob-Trotter Schematic: Balloon Delver's Gob-Trotter Balloon Schematic from Reno Jackson in Dornogal 21,000 Restored Coffer Key x2 Weekly Two Restored Coffer Keys weekly from Sir Finley Mrrgglton in Dornogal 25,200 Delver's Gob-Trotter Schematic: Green Delver's Gob-Trotter Green Paint Schematic from Reno Jackson in Dornogal 29,400 Delve-o-Bot 7001 Delve-O-Bot 7001 from Reno Jackson in Dornogal 33,600 Veteran Warbound Equipment Veteran 1/8 Warbound equipment from Sir Finley Mrrgglton in Dornogal 37,800 Restored Coffer Key x2 Weekly (Discounted) Two Restored Coffer Keys weekly from Sir Finley Mrrgglton with a 50% discount 42,000 Where We Thrive Nightfall Sanctum Camp Site for your Warband from Reno Jackson in Dornogal

Ad

All new Delves with new variant storylines available in WoW The War Within Season 2

If you’ve completed the quest Ship It! in WoW The War Within — which is wrapped up in the Delve system — when Season 2 starts, you can start getting new storyline variants. That means the previous, Season One Delves will have new storylines and experiences to keep them fresh.

While Excavation Site 9, Sidestreet Sluice, and The Underpin (Challenge Delve) will not, that makes sense, because they’re already brand-new for this Season of content. Below is the list of Delves you can expect new storylines in:

Ad

Fungal Folly

Kriegval's Rest

Earthcrawl Mines (2 variants)

The Dread Pit

Waterworks

The Sinkhole

Nightfall Sanctum

Skittering Breach

Tak-Rethan Abyss

The Underkeep

The Spiral Weave

Check out our other WoW guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback