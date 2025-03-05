WoW: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Liberation of Undermine (Season 2)

There’s an optional version of Liberation of Undermine in WoW, called Story Mode. Originally released in Season One of The War Within, it offers players the ability to take in the climax of the current storyline, by beating an easier version of the current raid content — only you receive no loot for it.
Story Mode has fewer challenges, less health and mechanics, but still allows the more casual-minded player, or someone who wants to just experience the story, the ability to do so without stress or grinding gear.
You cannot unlock the Liberation of Undermine Story Mode raid in WoW without being level capped, but you will need to do some grinding. How long it takes for you to unlock depends on how much of the Undermine storyline you’ve completed before the patch.
Requirements to unlock the Story Mode raid for Liberation of Undermine in WoW
To unlock the Story Mode raid for Liberation of Undermine in WoW, you must complete chapter 5 of the Undermine campaign, Ignite the Fuel of Change. Before March 4, 2025, you were able to complete the first four chapters, and with this most recent update and the opening of the raid, now you can wrap things up.
Chapter 5 starts with End of the Day. This will pop up on your map, southwest of the Demolition Dome. Just look for the Main Quest symbol. You will need to complete the following quests, in addition to the first four chapters in total:
- Under Fire
- Get Out There
- Rally The People
- Disperse!
- Who Owns the Streets?
- Backyard Navy
- Been Savin’ This One
- A Vast, ye Swabs
- Tougher Than We Thought
- Repel the Invaders
- Punching Up
- Weapons Hot
- The Thingamajig
- Production Halted
- Ready Check
- We Own The Streets
- My Top Gal
- Right Where We Want Him
Keep grinding through these quests until you reach the final quest of that quest chain, Right Where We Want Him. Completing this will unlock the quest Liberation of Undermine: The House Loses.
Unfortunately, the Story Mode raid for Liberation of Undermine won’t be available until March 11, 2025. This gives players a week or so to tackle the raid at normal difficulty or higher if they want. Once the quest chain has been completed, and you’re at the Liberation of Undermine quest, you can do the Story Mode version of the raid — an easier mode you can complete at your leisure. We will update this once the Story Mode is available.
