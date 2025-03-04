WoW The War Within Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation (Season 2)

Now that WoW The War Within Season 2 is here, the next Mythic+ Dungeon rotation has begun. Players will have a mix of old and new dungeons to crawl through, pushing for higher and higher tiers of challenge. This, of course, means greater rewards — whether it comes to gear drops in the Mythics themselves or unlocking amazing mount rewards during Season 2.

All of these dungeons will feel familiar, except with the potential exception of Operation: Floodgate — unless you tried the dungeon on Normal/Heroic when the 11.1 patch update hit. Either way, the vast majority of these dungeons will be familiar, but with new challenges in the Mythic+ dungeon rotation for WoW The War Within, thanks to the Affixes.

What is the current Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation for WoW The War Within Season 2?

WoW The War Within Season 2 begins on March 4, 2025, and with it comes a brand-new Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation. Four of the dungeons are from this expansion, and four of them, as is tradition, come from previous expansions. You can find the full list below:

Hopefully you've brushed up on Operation Floodgate! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Operation: Floodgate

Cinderbrew Meadery

The Rookery

Darkflame Cleft

Priory of the Sacred Flame

The Motherlode (Battle for Azeroth)

Mechagon - Workshop (Battle for Azeroth)

Theatre of Pain (Shadowlands)

The Motherlode and Mechagon certainly fit the theme of this expansion in their own way. The Motherlode was a goblin-focused dungeon from Battle for Azeroth, and Mechagon was filled with technology from the Goblins’ eternal rivals: the Gnomes. You can challenge all of these dungeons in the Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation for as long as Season 2 is available in WoW The War Within.

What are the Mythic+ Affixes to be aware of in WoW The War Within Season 2?

There are three primary Affixes to be concerned with in the Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation in World of Warcraft. One of these is new (Xal’atath’s Bargain: Pulsar). The other two, Xalath’s Guile and Xal’atath’s Bargain: Voidbound, will be familiar to Mythic+ players. However, with Xal’atath’s Bargain: Voidbound, the potency of the Dark Prayer is based on the remaining shield percentage of the Void Emissary, so that’s worth noting.

Xal'atath's Bargain: Pulsar (New)

While in combat, Xal'atath summons pulsars that orbit players and must be intercepted within the time limit.

Xal'atath's Guile

Will cause Keystones above level 12 to increase health and damage of enemies by 12% per level.

Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound

Dark Prayer is no longer a channel, and the Void Emissary no longer grants damage reduction to creatures while active.

Dark Prayer now has a 15-second cast time and grants all nearby creatures in combat Xal'atath's Gift when it finishes casting.

