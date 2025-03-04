  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • WoW The War Within Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation (Season 2)

WoW The War Within Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation (Season 2)

By Jason Parker
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:34 IST
WoW The War Within Mythic+ dungeon rotation
If you aren't aware, here is the current Mythic+ Dungeon rotation for WoW The War Within Season 2 (Image via Blizzard Enteratinment)

Now that WoW The War Within Season 2 is here, the next Mythic+ Dungeon rotation has begun. Players will have a mix of old and new dungeons to crawl through, pushing for higher and higher tiers of challenge. This, of course, means greater rewards — whether it comes to gear drops in the Mythics themselves or unlocking amazing mount rewards during Season 2.

Ad

All of these dungeons will feel familiar, except with the potential exception of Operation: Floodgate — unless you tried the dungeon on Normal/Heroic when the 11.1 patch update hit. Either way, the vast majority of these dungeons will be familiar, but with new challenges in the Mythic+ dungeon rotation for WoW The War Within, thanks to the Affixes.

What is the current Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation for WoW The War Within Season 2?

WoW The War Within Season 2 begins on March 4, 2025, and with it comes a brand-new Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation. Four of the dungeons are from this expansion, and four of them, as is tradition, come from previous expansions. You can find the full list below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Hopefully you&#039;ve brushed up on Operation Floodgate! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Hopefully you've brushed up on Operation Floodgate! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Operation: Floodgate
  • Cinderbrew Meadery
  • The Rookery
  • Darkflame Cleft
  • Priory of the Sacred Flame
  • The Motherlode (Battle for Azeroth)
  • Mechagon - Workshop (Battle for Azeroth)
  • Theatre of Pain (Shadowlands)
Ad

The Motherlode and Mechagon certainly fit the theme of this expansion in their own way. The Motherlode was a goblin-focused dungeon from Battle for Azeroth, and Mechagon was filled with technology from the Goblins’ eternal rivals: the Gnomes. You can challenge all of these dungeons in the Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation for as long as Season 2 is available in WoW The War Within.

What are the Mythic+ Affixes to be aware of in WoW The War Within Season 2?

Ad

There are three primary Affixes to be concerned with in the Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation in World of Warcraft. One of these is new (Xal’atath’s Bargain: Pulsar). The other two, Xalath’s Guile and Xal’atath’s Bargain: Voidbound, will be familiar to Mythic+ players. However, with Xal’atath’s Bargain: Voidbound, the potency of the Dark Prayer is based on the remaining shield percentage of the Void Emissary, so that’s worth noting.

Ad
  • Xal'atath's Bargain: Pulsar (New)
  • While in combat, Xal'atath summons pulsars that orbit players and must be intercepted within the time limit.
  • Xal'atath's Guile
  • Will cause Keystones above level 12 to increase health and damage of enemies by 12% per level.
  • Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound
  • Dark Prayer is no longer a channel, and the Void Emissary no longer grants damage reduction to creatures while active.
  • Dark Prayer now has a 15-second cast time and grants all nearby creatures in combat Xal'atath's Gift when it finishes casting.
Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी